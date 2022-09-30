Last Updated:

Singapore GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying And Main Race

Max Verstappen can mathematically win the F1 2022 championship during the Singapore GP 2022 this weekend. Know the full schedule and live streaming details.

Singapore GP 2022

Formula One returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years for the Singapore Grand Prix 2022 this weekend. The much exciting Singapore GP will mark the beginning of the final six rounds of the F1 2022 season, which has been full of surprises so far. The reigning world champion Max Verstappen can mathematically retain the championship this weekend while eyeing his 12th race win of the season.

Verstappen is currently enjoying his streak of five consecutive wins, with a 100+ points difference at the top of the table. While the Red Bull driver leads the drivers' standings with his tally of 335 points, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc follows in second with 219 points. Ahead of what is expected to be an exciting night race at the iconic venue, here’s how to watch F1 live in India, the US, and the UK and the Singapore GP 2022 timings.

F1 Singapore GP 2022: Full Schedule (All Timings in IST)

Free Practice 1: 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM  on Friday, September 30

Free Practice 2: 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Friday, September 30

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM on Saturday, October 1

Qualifying: 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 1

Main Race: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Sunday, October 2

How to watch the live streaming of F1 Singapore GP 2022 in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster for Formula 1 in India. Formula 1 fans eager to watch the live streaming of the F1 Singapore GP 2022 in India can tune into Disney+Hotstar. 

How to watch the live telecast of F1 Singapore GP 2022 in India?

F1 fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the Singapore GP 2022 on Star Sports Network. Fans can also get live updates of the race weekend on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

How to watch F1 Singapore GP 2022 in the UK?

Motorsports fans in the UK can enjoy live action from the F1 Singapore GP 2022 on  Sky Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the SkyGo app.

How to watch F1 Singapore GP 2022 in the US?

Motorsports fans in the US can enjoy live action from the F1 Singapore GP 2022 on  ESPN Network.

