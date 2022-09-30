Singapore GP 2022: How Can Max Verstappen Retain His Formula 1 World Title?

The Singapore Grand Prix is making a comeback after three season absence due to COVID-19 trouble and Max Verstappen will look to secure his maiden podium on the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Besides targeting victory at Singapore GP, the defending Formula 1 world champion also stands a chance to retain his title. Securing the title in Singapore will not be easy for Verstappen as he needs other results to go in his favour. We take a look at calculations which would give the Red Bull driver his second straight title

What does Max Verstappen need to do in order to win his second Formula 1 World title?

Currently, Max Verstappen is on a five-race winning streak and is ahead of rival and second-placed Charles Leclerc by 116 points. Leclerc has 219 points, while Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez sits in third place with 210 points. Mercedes’ George Russell, stands an outside chance of winning the title despite being 132 points off the current leader.

For Verstappen to secure the Formula 1 world championship in Singapore GP, he not only has to win the race and hope that Leclerc and Perez have a disastrous race. For these equations to happen, Verstappen has to finish first with Leclerc finishing eighth or lower and Perez coming fourth or lower than that. Verstappen can also win if he finishes first without the fastest lap (25 points), Leclerc places ninth (2 points) or worse and Perez comes fourth (12 points) or worse without the fastest lap.



In the second scenario, Verstappen can win the title if he wins the race without the fastest lap and Leclerc finishes ninth or lower. Meanwhile, Perez has to finish fourth or lower without the fastest lap or fifth with the fastest lap.

Currently, only two times a driver's F1 world championship has been won with five races remaining twice before. Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher holds the record, of winning the title with six races remaining in 2002, while Nigel Mansell achieved the milestone a decade earlier with five rounds left to go. Verstappen also needs two more wins to equal the single-season mark of 13 jointly held by Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013). If Verstappen failed to secure a title in Singapore then he will have to wait until Singapore GP to do that

Singapore GP: Max Verstappen gives his verdict on winning the F1 title

Max Verstappen believes it will be quite a long shot for him to secure the 2022 world title at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. The dutch driver while said that he is not thinking about it and wants to enjoy the upcoming race. He said, “I don’t really think about it. It’s quite a long shot. I just want to enjoy the weekend and, of course, try to win it."

When asked if he would like to secure the title early, Verstappen said, “I think Japan is nicer. Also, I need a lot of luck for it to happen here, so I don’t really count on it. I think Suzuka will be my first proper opportunity to win the title. So I’m looking forward to Singapore right now, but I’m also very excited for next week.”