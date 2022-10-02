Singapore GP: Mercedes F1 Handed Hefty Fine After Lewis Hamilton's Costly Error

The saga between Lewis Hamilton and F1 over the jewellery ban has taken a new turn after Mercedes were slapped with a fine. As per The Mirror, the Silver Arrows failed to declare Hamilton wearing the nose stud stating the 37-year-old produced a medical report in which he had been advised not to remove his nose stud. Mercedes were slapped with a 25,000 euros ($24,500) fine for the incident.

Singapore GP: Mercedes pays fine over Lewis Hamilton nose studs

As per the report, Hamilton had been taking his stud out before each session, however, the British driver was summoned to the stewards after his arrival at the Singapore GP with his nose stud. No action was taken against Hamilton, but the team had failed to declare the nose stud resulting in a fine.

Hamilton while explaining the reason behind wearing the nose stud revealed that he is doing it on the advice of the doctors. He said, "I've had my jewellery and my nose stud for years and obviously we had that whole commotion at the beginning of the year. At the time it was, like, soldered in, so it didn't come loose. They gave me, at the time for many races, an exemption so I could find a solution".

He further said, "Then I went to get it taken out and tried to find a solution, putting it in and out. It got infected because of that and I was just continuing on with this infection. I got a blood blister and had quite a sore on my nose. Then I went back [to the doctor]. this is all stuff I told them before qualifying. I went back and had to have the blood blister fixed, because there was pus and blood. I put this back in and in the last two weeks it's started to heal and they've asked that I keep it in. It's crazy that we're having to talk about something so small. I take everything else out. At this point, I don't really care to be honest."

Singapore GP: Charles Leclerc takes pole position

Max Verstappen was disappointed with his Red Bull team after being forced to abort his final two qualifying laps in Singapore GP. As a result of the Verstappen trouble, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc grabbed pole position. The Ferrari driver's lap time was just 0.022s quicker than second-placed Sergio Perez and 0.054s faster than third-placed Lewis Hamilton.