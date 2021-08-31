Singhraj Adhana's Family Elated With Paralympian's Bronze Medal Win; Wants Gold In Future

Members of Tokyo Paralympics medalist Singhraj Adhana celebrated the moment the athlete had made India 'proud as he clinched the Bronze medal on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old's father Adhana, Prem Singh Adhana was elated with his son's win at the Tokyo Paralympics. "I am very happy and proud of him and wish him the best for the upcoming matches. He used to take his nephew to a shooting range. From there, he developed a passion for the sport," Prem Singh Adhana said.

Family jubilant over Adana's win, hope for gold in future

Adhana's wife, who is also a shooter, was delighted at her husband's feat and hoped to contest the next Olympics together. "I am happy to see his efforts bearing fruits. We are hoping for a gold medal in his next event. I am also a shooter and recently achieved 6th rank at the national level. We are hoping to play in the next Olympics together. Many congratulations to him," said Kavita Singh, wife of Singhraj Adhana.

Brother says, 'Adhana continuing family legacy'

Udham Singh Adana, the bronze medalist's sibling, said that his elder brother had continued the family's legacy of winning medals for the country. "We are very happy as he made the whole country proud. Our grandfather was a second world war fighter who received the gallantry award and now my elder brother continues his legacy, he has won a medal for the country," Udham Singh Adhana said.

Shooter Adhana's bronze in Shooting at Tokyo

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana clinched a bronze medal in the P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo. The 39-year-old had been troubled with polio and made his Olympic debut in the Tokyo Paralympics. Adhana shot a total of 216.8 to conclude at third place after he was qualified for the eight-man final. Adana's win marked India's second medal from shooting at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after 10-years-old, Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle standing (SH1) event on Monday, also becoming the first woman from the country to win gold. China's Chao Yang created a Paralympic record with 237.9 points to win gold while another Chinese Xing Huang grabbed silver with 237.5 points.