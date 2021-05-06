SJE Vs GOG Dream11: Sonderjyske Vs GOG Handbold Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Sonderjyske (SJE) and GOG Handbold (GOG) will collide in the upcoming game of the ongoing Denmark Handball League on Thursday, May 06 at 8:30 PM local time (Thursday, May 07 at 12 AM midnight IST). The game will be played at the Broager Sparekasse Skansen in Sonderborg, Denmark. Here is our SJE vs GOG Dream11 prediction, top picks and SJE vs GOG Dream11 team.

Denmark Handball League table: SJE vs GOG game preview

GOG Handbold are currently leading the Denmark Handball League Group A standings with seven points. Emil Wernsdorf Madsen and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing zero (one draw). Sonderjyske, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the table with two points and a win-loss record of 1-2.

Despite the difference in win-loss record, GOG Handbold are expected to get tough competition from Sonderjyske. GOG will have high expectations from Soren Haagen Andreasen, Emil Wernsdorf Madsen and Morten Olsen, while SJE will depend on Josip Cavar, Noah Gaudin and Alec Smit to come out on top and move to the next stage of the tournament.

Squads to make SJE vs GOG Dream11 team

Sonderjyske: Thomas Mogensen, Alec Smit, Noah Gaudin, Jon Lindenchrone Andersen, Andreas Lang, Morten Bjørnshauge, Josip Cavar, Oliver Noddesbo Eggert, Kristian Stranden, Tobias Moller, Frederik Ladefoged, Kristian Pedersen, Malthe Damgaard, Nikolai Vinther, Mikel Hansen.

GOG Handbold: Mathias Gidsel, Emil Jakobsen, Morten Olsen, Anders Zachariassen, Viktor Gisli Hallgrimsson, Simon Pytlick, Frederik Bo Andersen, Oscar Bergendahl, Kasper Emil Kildelund, Lasse Mathias Pedersen, Emil La Cour Andersen, Emil Wernsdorf Madsen, Steven Plucnar Jacobsen, Frederik Kiehn Clausen, Soren Haagen Andreasen, Lucas Lenler Garsdal, Victor Birch Nevers, liver Sonne Wosniak, Andreas Haagen, Nicolej Krickau

SJE vs GOG Top Picks

Sonderjyske: Josip Cavar, Noah Gaudin, Alec Smit

GOG Handbold: Soren Haagen Andreasen, Emil Wernsdorf Madsen, Morten Olsen

SJE vs GOG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Soren Haagen Andreasen

Defenders: Noah Gaudin, Kasper Emil Kildelund, Emil Wernsdorf Madsen

Forwards: Morten Olsen, Emil Jakobsen, Alec Smit

SJE vs GOG Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that GOG Handbold will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SJE vs GOG playing 11, SJE vs GOG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SJE vs GOG live and SJE vs GOG game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: canva