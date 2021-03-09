Skip Bayless Jumps With Joy As Dallas Cowboys Seal $160m Dak Prescott Deal

Skip Bayless may not be a huge fan of Dak Prescott, but the analyst was jumping with joy when the news of his contract extension was announced. Bayless is one of the most ardent supporters of the Dallas Cowboys, who have been in negations with their quarterback since 2019 to get his signature on the dotted line. Prescott eventually got what he wanted, bagging a four-year $160 million deal on Monday.

Dak Prescott contract: Skip Bayless elated after Dak Prescott Cowboys agree on contract extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract, including $126 million guaranteed. The deal is technically for six years but voids to four so as to help Dallas against the salary cap, and can be worth up to $164 million. Prescott's signing bonus is $66 million, the highest in NFL history, with a record $75 million due in his first year of contact, Schefter reported. The first three years of the deal average $42 million per year, according to a source.

FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless, a diehard fan of the Dallas Cowboys, was jumping with joy as America's Team finally set their quarterback position for years to come. Bayless grabbed his phone and reacted on social media with complete happiness that his team finally got the deal done. The franchise will formally announce the deal in a press conference on Wednesday, which makes Prescott the highest-earning quarterback in the NFL only behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Dak Prescott has had a tough 2020, struggling with injuries and depression. Bayless, known for his controversial takes hit out on the quarterback for the later, for showing "signs of weakness" and said that he had no sympathy for the 27-year-old. Bayless further stressed, "If you reveal publicly any little weakness, it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spots and it definitely could encourage others on the other side to come after you". The analysts' opinion did not sit well with many including Prescott's brother Tad who took to Twitter to share a blunt response. “I don’t know the man but the fact so many athletes have publicly shared their dislike for him says it all,” he tweeted.

Thank you so much to so many for your continued support of @dak and myself. I have no words on the comments made by @RealSkipBayless I don’t know the man but the fact so many athletes have publicly shared their dislike for him says it all ðŸ–•ðŸ¾@RealSkipBayless & @undisputed — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) September 10, 2020

8 million a year is ridiculous for a personality as trash as @RealSkipBayless he’s out here asking for Brian Gumbel money when he can’t carry a show by himself. Let’s hope there’s cap to bring back @ShannonSharpe. Skip ur only as good as the talent around you ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/tBvri4Mi1v — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 5, 2021

Fox Sports did condemn Skip Bayless' comments on Prescott, but it didn't stop them from offering him a contract extension worth $32 million. The broadcasters fought off competition from Bayless' former employers ESPN to get the deal over the line, with his partnership with Shannon Sharpe on the Undisputed reaping rewards for Fox Sports. Tad Prescott had reacted on Twitter to the news about Skip Bayless’ new contract, comically tweeting that "there was no way that Bayless was worth that money".

(Image Courtesy: Dak Prescott, Skip Bayless Instagram)