SKW Vs DOB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

SK Wyverns will go up against Doosan Bears in the Korean Baseball League on May 28, 2020. The match will be played in Korea on Thursday and will commence at 3 pm IST. Fans can play the SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction, the SKW vs DOB Dream11 top picks and SKW vs DOB Dream11 team.

SKW vs DOB Dream11 team and predictions

[경기결과] SK 2 : 4 두산



- 김재호, 23G 연속 출루

- 결승타: 페르난데스(5회 우중간 2루타)

- 승리투수: 유희관

- 세이브투수: 함덕주#doosanbears pic.twitter.com/5Ehnypcq2y — 두산베어스 Doosan Bears (@doosanbears1982) May 27, 2020

SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction

SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction - SK Wyverns squad

Chae Hyun-woo, Choi Ji-hoon, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-Yoon, Jeong Jin-gi, Kim Kang-min, Kim Jae-Hyun, Ko Jong-Wook, Noh Soo-Kwang, Chae Tae-in, Choi Jeong, Choi Hang, Jung Hyun, Kim Sung-Hyun, Kim Chang-Byung, Jamie Romak, Yoon Suk-min, Ha Jae-hoon, Jung Young-il, Kim Se-Hyun, Kim Jung-bin, Kim Taek-Hyung, Kim Tae-hoon, Kim Joo-han, Nick Kingham, Moon Seung-won, Park Hee-soo, Park Min-ho, Park Jong-hoon, Ricardo Pinto, Seo Jin-Yong, Shin Jae-Woong, Kim Ju-on, Jo Young-woo, Lee Geon-wook, Lee Hong-gu, Lee Jae-won Sr, Lee Hyun-Seok

SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction - Doosan Bears squad

Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-Ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, K Jae-ho, Lee Yong-chan, Park Sei-hyuk, Choi Yong-Je. Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-Hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-Seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won, An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-Geun, Kook Hae-Seong, L Young-Ha, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-Han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-wo.

SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction and match schedule

Date - Thursday, May 28, 2020

Game timing - 3 pm IST

Venue - Korea

SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction: SKW vs DOB Dream11 team

Outfielders: L Jin-Gi, K Jae-hwan, J Soo-bin

Infielders: C Jeong, J Fernandez, C Joo-hwan, O Jae-won

Pitcher: L Yong-chan

Catcher: L Hong-gu

SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction: SKW vs DOB Dream11 top picks

Captain: C Fernandez

Vice-captain: K Jae-hwan

SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction

Doosan Bears start off as the favourites against SK Wyverns in their Korean Baseball League tie on Thursday.

Note: The SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction, SKW vs DOB Dream11 team and SKW vs DOB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

