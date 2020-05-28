SKW Vs DOB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
SK Wyverns will go up against Doosan Bears in the Korean Baseball League on May 28, 2020. The match will be played in Korea on Thursday and will commence at 3 pm IST. Fans can play the SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SKW vs DOB Dream11 prediction, the SKW vs DOB Dream11 top picks and SKW vs DOB Dream11 team.
[경기결과] SK 2 : 4 두산— 두산베어스 Doosan Bears (@doosanbears1982) May 27, 2020
- 김재호, 23G 연속 출루
- 결승타: 페르난데스(5회 우중간 2루타)
- 승리투수: 유희관
- 세이브투수: 함덕주#doosanbears pic.twitter.com/5Ehnypcq2y
Chae Hyun-woo, Choi Ji-hoon, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-Yoon, Jeong Jin-gi, Kim Kang-min, Kim Jae-Hyun, Ko Jong-Wook, Noh Soo-Kwang, Chae Tae-in, Choi Jeong, Choi Hang, Jung Hyun, Kim Sung-Hyun, Kim Chang-Byung, Jamie Romak, Yoon Suk-min, Ha Jae-hoon, Jung Young-il, Kim Se-Hyun, Kim Jung-bin, Kim Taek-Hyung, Kim Tae-hoon, Kim Joo-han, Nick Kingham, Moon Seung-won, Park Hee-soo, Park Min-ho, Park Jong-hoon, Ricardo Pinto, Seo Jin-Yong, Shin Jae-Woong, Kim Ju-on, Jo Young-woo, Lee Geon-wook, Lee Hong-gu, Lee Jae-won Sr, Lee Hyun-Seok
Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-Ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, K Jae-ho, Lee Yong-chan, Park Sei-hyuk, Choi Yong-Je. Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-Hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-Seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won, An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-Geun, Kook Hae-Seong, L Young-Ha, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-Han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-wo.
Date - Thursday, May 28, 2020
Game timing - 3 pm IST
Venue - Korea
Outfielders: L Jin-Gi, K Jae-hwan, J Soo-bin
Infielders: C Jeong, J Fernandez, C Joo-hwan, O Jae-won
Pitcher: L Yong-chan
Catcher: L Hong-gu
Captain: C Fernandez
Vice-captain: K Jae-hwan
Doosan Bears start off as the favourites against SK Wyverns in their Korean Baseball League tie on Thursday.
