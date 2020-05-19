SKW Vs KIH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Korean Baseball League Live Game Info

Sk Wyverns will play against Kiwoom Heroes in South Korea In the Korean Baseball League 2020. Sk Wyverns are on the last spot of the league's points table with 0.091 winning percentage. So far they have played 11 matches in which they have won only one match and lost 10 matches.

On the other hand, the team Kiwoom Heroes are placed on the fifth spot in the standings with 0.583 winning percentage. Kiwoom Heroes have managed to win 7 out of the 12 games played (Losses 5). They played their last game against the team LG Twins, which they won by scoring 9 points while the opponent team ended up with 4 points.

The game will commence on Tuesday, May 19 at 3:00 PM IST. Fans can play the SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction, the SKW vs KIH Dream11 top picks and SKW vs KIH Dream11 team.

SKW vs KIH Dream11 team

SKW vs KIH Dream11 top picks

Han Dong-min (Captain) Kim Chang-pyung (Vice-captain) Choi Jeong Lee Jung-hoo Kim Ha-seong Lim Byeong-wuk

Squads to make SKW vs KIH Dream11 team

SKW vs KIH Dream11 team: Sk Wyverns Full Squad

Chae Hyun-woo, Choi Ji-hoon, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-Yoon, Jeong Jin-gi, Kim Kang-min, Kim Jae-Hyun, Ko Jong-Wook, Noh Soo-Kwang, Chae Tae-in, Choi Jeong, Choi Hang, Jung Hyun, Kim Sung-Hyun, Kim Chang-Byung, Jamie Romak, Yoon Suk-min, Ha Jae-hoon, Jung Young-il, Kim Se-Hyun, Kim Jung-bin, Kim Taek-Hyung, Kim Tae-hoon, Kim Joo-han, Nick Kingham, Moon Seung-won, Park Hee-soo, Park Min-ho, Park Jong-hoon, Ricardo Pinto, Seo Jin-Yong, Shin Jae-Woong, Kim Ju-on, Jo Young-woo, Lee Geon-wook, Lee Hong-gu, Lee Jae-won Sr, Lee Hyun-Seok

SKW vs KIH Dream11 team: Kiwoom Heroes Full Squad

Park Jeong-eum, Park Joon-tae, Lim Byeong-wuk, Lee Taek-Keun, Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Gyu-min, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Taylor Motter, Kim Hye-sung, Kim Ha-Seong, Jeon Byung-woo, Park Byung-ho, Kim Joo-Hyung, Yoon Young-sam, Yang Hyun, Shin Jae-young, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Lee Young-Joon, Lee Seung-ho, Kim Sung-min, Kim Sang-Su Sr, Kim Dong-jun, Eric Jokisch, Han Hyun-hee, Choi Won-tae, Jo Sang-woo, Jake Brigham, Ahn Woo-jin, Yoon Jung-Hyun, Kim Jae-Woong, Park Dong-won, Lee Ji-young, Ju Hyo-sang

SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction

Our SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction is that Kiwoom Heroes will win this game.

Note: The SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction, SKW vs KIH Dream11 top picks and SKW vs KIH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.