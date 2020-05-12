SKW Vs LGT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

SK Wyverns will go up against LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League on May 12, 2020. The match will be played at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Tuesday and will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the SKW vs LGT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SKW vs LGT Dream11 prediction, the SKW vs LGT Dream11 top picks and SKW vs LGT Dream11 team.

SK Wyverns pay tribute to Michael Jordan's baseball stint

The #LastDance has us thinking...



What if the 1994 Birmingham Barons version of MJ donned a Jupiter Hammerhead uniform in 2020?



Thanks to @ootpbaseball we know the answer, and we're happy he went back to basketball...



The GOAT hit .222 with 2 HR and 39 RBI in 133 games pic.twitter.com/PJIcfsEqHH — SK Wyverns Fan Account (@GoHammerheads) April 27, 2020

SKW vs LGT Dream11 prediction

SKW vs LGT Dream11 prediction - SK Wyverns

Kim Dongham, Nick Kingham, Jamie Romak, Ricardo Pinto, Choi Jeong, Park Jong-hun, Han Dong-min, Chae Tae-in, Yoon Suk-min, Lee Jae-won, Kim Chang-pyung, Park Min-ho, Kim Kang-min, Kim Tae Hoon, Seo Jin Yong, Jung Eui-yoon, Jae-hoon Ha, Noh Soo-kwang, Kim Sung-hyun, Ko Jong-wook, Park Hee-soo, Kim Se-hyun, Moon Seung Won, Yoon Hi-sang, Choi Hang, Jeong Jin Gi, Lee Hong Ku, Jung Soo-min, Lee Seung-jin, Choi Jun Woo.

SKW vs LGT Dream11 prediction - LG Twins squad

Lim Chan-kyu, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Tyler Wilson, Lee Woo-chan, Lee Seong-woo, Yoo Kang-nam, Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo, Oh Ji-hwan, Kim Min-sung, Seo Sang-woo, Yang Suk-hwan, Kang Seung-ho, An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo, Lim Hoon, Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Moon Sun-jae, Chae Eun-sung.

SKW vs LGT Dream11 prediction and match schedule

Date - Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Game timing - 3:00 pm IST

Venue - Jamsil Baseball Stadium

SKW vs LGT Dream11 prediction: SKW vs LGT Dream11 top picks and SKW vs LGT Dream11 team

Here are the SKW vs LGT Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Outfielders: K Hyun soo, C Eun sung, J Jin Gi, K Jong Wook, H Dong min (VC)

Infielders: R Ramos (C), K Min Sung

Pitcher: C Woo chan

Catcher: Y Kan nam

SKW vs LGT Dream11 prediction

LG Twins start as favourites against SK Wyverns in the Korean Baseball League on Tuesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that this SKW vs LGT Dream11 top picks and SKW vs LGT Dream11 team are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SKW vs LGT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

