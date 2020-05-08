SKW Vs LOG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

SK Wyverns will go up against Lotte Giants in the 39th edition of the Korean Baseball League. The match will be played on May 8, 2020. Here's a look at the SKW vs LOG Dream11 prediction, preview, SKW vs LOG Dream11 team, and other details of the match.

SKW vs LOG Dream11 prediction: SKW vs LOG Dream11 schedule

Venue: Sajik Baseball Stadium

Date: Friday, May 8, 2020

Time: 2.30 pm IST

SKW vs LOG Dream11 prediction: SKW vs LOG Dream11 preview

Just a few snapshots of the company you could join if you are considering a Lotte Giants fandom 😉 pic.twitter.com/0GnJmq9keq — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) May 2, 2020

SK Wyverns have played three games since the Korean Baseball League began this week. They have won just once. SK Wyverns are currently placed seventh on the Korean Baseball League points table. Lotte Giants, too have played three games so far, winning every game and are currently placed top of the points table.

SKW vs LOG Dream11 prediction: SKW vs LOG Dream11 squad

SK Wyverns: Chae Tae-in, Choi Jeong, Choi Hang, Jung Hyun, Kim Sung-hyun, Kim Chang-pyung, Jamie Romak, Yoon Suk-min, Choi Ji-hoon, Park Jong-hoon, Ricardo Pinto, Seo Jin-yong, Lee Jae-won, Lee Hyun-seok, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-yoon, Jeong Jin-gi, Kim Kang-min, Ko Jong-Wook, Noh Soo-Kwang, Ha Jae-hoon, Kim Se-hyun, Kim Jung-bin, Kim Ju-on, Kim Taek-Hyung, Kim Joo-Han, Nick Kingham, Park Min-ho.

Lotte Giants: Oh Hyun-taek, Park Shi-young, Park Jin-Hyung, Park Se-Woong, Seo Jun-won, Song Seung-jun, Dan Straily, Jung Bo-geun, Choi Young-hwan, An Chi-hong, Han Dong-hee, Jeon Jun-woo, Kim Dong-han, Lee Dae-ho, Dixon Machado, Shin Bon-gi, Choo Jae-Hyun, Heo Il, Jung Hoon, Min Byung-hun, Son Ah-seop, Jin Myung-ho, Jung Tae-Seung, Kim Dae-woo, Kim Won-Joong, Koo Seung-min, Lee In-bok, Kim Joon-tae.

SKW vs LOG Dream11 prediction: SKW vs LOG Dream11 team

Outfielders: Son Ah-seop, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-yoon

Infielders: Choi Jeong, Jamie Romak, Lee Dae-ho, Chae Tae-in

Pitcher: Dan Straily

Catcher: Lee Jae-won

SKW vs LOG Dream11 prediction: SKW vs LOG Dream11 top picks

Captain: Chae Tae-in

Vice-captain: Son Ah-seop

SKW vs LOG Dream11 prediction

Lotte Giants are the favourites in this game.

Note: The SKW vs LOG Dream11 team and SKW vs LOG Dream11 prediction are based on our own analysis. The SKW vs LOG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.