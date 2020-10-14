SKW Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

SK Wyverns will square off against Samsung Lions as they look to move up the ladder in the Korean Baseball League table. The match will be played on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. SK Wyverns arrive into the game on the back of a massive victory against Samsung Lions in the previous game and will look to make the most of this contest.

SKW vs SAL live: SKW vs SAL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Daegu, South Korea

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Time: 3 pm IST

SKW vs SAL live: SKW vs SAL Dream11 prediction and preview

🦁 10월 14일 수요일 대구 SK전 선발투수 NO.56 #최채흥 (CHOI Chae-heung) pic.twitter.com/lAYct3Zu5q — 삼성 라이온즈 (@twittlions) October 13, 2020

The two teams came up against each other on Tuesday as well, with SK Wyverns defeating Samsung Lions 7-3. Despite the victory, SK Wyverns languish in ninth spot in the competition, having managed 46 victories and a humiliating 86 defeats in 133 games. On the other hand, Samsung Lions are placed a spot above their opponents with a game in hand. They have managed to win 57 games this term while ending up on the losing side on 72 occasions.

SKW vs SAL Dream11 prediction: SKW vs SAL Dream11 team news

SK Wyverns: Chae Hyun-woo, Choi Ji-hoon, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-Yoon, Jeong Jin-gi, Kim Kang-min, Kim Jae-Hyun, Ko Jong-Wook, Noh Soo-Kwang, Chae Tae-in, Choi Jeong, Choi Hang, Jung Hyun, Kim Sung-Hyun, Kim Chang-Byung, Jamie Romak, Yoon Suk-min, Ha Jae-hoon, Jung Young-il, Kim Se-Hyun, Kim Jung-bin, Kim Taek-Hyung, Kim Tae-hoon, Kim Joo-han, Nick Kingham, Moon Seung-won, Park Hee-soo, Park Min-ho, Park Jong-hoon, Ricardo Pinto, Seo Jin-Yong, Shin Jae-Woong, Kim Ju-on, Jo Young-woo, Lee Geon-wook, Lee Hong-gu, Lee Jae-won Sr, Lee Hyun-Seok

Samsung Lions: Park Seung-gyu, Park Hae-min, Park Chan-do, Lee Sung-gon, Koo Ja-wook, Kim Dong-yeop, Kim Heon-gon, Choi Seon-ho, Kim Sung-pyo, Yang Woo-hyun, Tyler Saladino, Park Gye-beom, Lee Hak-ju, Lee Sung-gyu, Lee Won-seok, Kim Ji-chan, Kim Jae-hyun, Kim Sang-su, Choi Young-jin, Yoon Sung-hwan, Woo Kyu-min, Won Tae-in, Noh Sung-ho, Ben Lively, Lee Seung-hyun, Kwon Oh-jun, Kim Shi-hyun, Kim Dae-woo, Jang Ji-hoon, Jang Pil-joon, Im Hyun-joon, Hong Jung-woo, Choi Chae-heung, Choi Ji-gwang, David Buchanan, Baek Jung-hyun, Kim Do-hwan, Kim Min-soo Sr, Kim Eung-min, Kang Min-ho

SKW vs SAL Dream11 prediction: SKW vs SAL Dream11 team

Outfielders: Han Dong-min, Ko Jong-Wook, Park Seung-gyu, Park Chan-do

Infielders: Lee Sung-gyu, Lee Won-seok, Choi Jeong

Pitcher: Park Jong-hoon (SP)

Catcher: Lee Jae-won Sr

SKW vs SAL live: SKW vs SAL Dream11 prediction and top picks

SK Wyverns: Park Jong-hoon, Lee Jae-won Sr

Samsung Lions: Lee Won-seok, Park Chan-do

SKW vs SAL live: SKW vs SAL match prediction

SK Wyverns start off as the favourites in the game against Samsung Lions.

Note: The SKW vs SAL match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SKW vs SAL Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Samsung Lions Twitter