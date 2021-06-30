SLC Vs AD Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The St. Louis Cardinals (SLC) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (AD) will lock horns in an upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:45 PM IST (12:15 PM local time, June 30) on Wednesday, June 30 from the Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri. Here is our SLC vs AD Dream11 prediction, top picks and SLC vs AD Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: SLC vs AD game preview

Playing their third and last group stage game against each other, the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks will go up against each other on June 30. Currently in 4th place on the National League Central table, with 39 wins and 41 losses, the Cardinals have not had the best season by far. Going up against the Diamondbacks, who have an even worse record of 22 wins and 59 losses in the National League West table, the Cardinals will come into this match on a two-match winning streak that they will hope to maintain. They will also have the home-field advantage and will look to make the most of it before their games against the Rockies.

SLC vs AD: Injury Report

The St. Louis Cardinals will be without Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson (elbow), Max Moroff, Miles Mikolas (forearm), Harrison Bader (ribs) and Kodi Whitley (back) who are all injured. Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be missing Luke Weaver, Chris Devenski, Seth Frankoff (forearm), Carson Kelly (wrist), Tyler Clippard (shoulder), Ketel Marte, Kole Calhoun (hamstring), Taylor Widener (groin), JB Bukauskas (elbow), Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) for this match.

SLC vs AD Probable Playing 9

St. Louis Cardinals: Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Tyler O'Neill, Alex Reyes, Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa

Arizona Diamond: Josh Rojas, Pavin Smith, Eduardo Escobar, David Peralta, Tim Locastro, Josh Van Meter, Christian Walker, Stephen Vogt, Nick Ahmed

SLC vs AD Top Picks

St. Louis Cardinals: Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt

Arizona Diamond: Josh Rojas, David Peralta, Eduardo Escobar

SLC vs AD Dream11 team

Outfielders: Josh Rojas, Tyler O'Neill, Pavin Smith, David Peralta

Infielders: Eduardo Escobar, Tommy Edman, Nolan Arenado

Pitcher: Caleb Smith

Catcher: Stephen Vogt

MLB Dream11: SLC vs AD Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the St. Louis Cardinals will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SLC vs AD playing 11, SLC vs AD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SLC vs AD live and SLC vs AD game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

