SLC Vs MM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The St. Louis Cardinals (SLC) will go up against the Miami Marlins (MM) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Monday, March 8 at 1:05 PM local time (11:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Here is our SLC vs MM Dream11 prediction, top picks and SLC vs MM Dream11 team.

SLC vs MM Dream11 prediction: SLC vs MM Dream11 team and preview

The Miami Marlins are currently leading the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Garrett Cooper and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing one. The St. Louis Cardinals, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 2-2.

SLC vs MM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Florida time and date: Monday, March 8 at 1:05 PM

India time and date: Monday, March 8 at 11:35 PM

Venue: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, Florida

SLC vs MM match prediction: Probable lineups

SLC vs MM Dream11 team: St. Louis Cardinals probable playing 9

Harrison Bader, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Matt Carpenter, Jack Flaherty, Ali Sanchez

SLC vs MM Dream11 team: Miami Marlins probable playing 9

Adam Duvall, Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte, Jerar Encarnacion, Brian Anderson, Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper, Sandy Alcantara, Jorge Alfaro

SLC vs MM match prediction: SLC vs MM Dream11 top picks

St. Louis Cardinals: Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt, Ali Sanchez

Miami Marlins: Adam Duvall, Garrett Cooper, Jorge Alfaro

SLC vs MM game prediction: SLC vs MM Dream11 team

Outfielders: Adam Duvall, Corey Dickerson, Jerar Encarnacion, Dylan Carlson

Infielders: Paul Goldschmidt, Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper

Pitcher: Jack Flaherty

Catcher: Jorge Alfaro

SLC vs MM live: SLC vs MM Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our SLC vs MM Dream11 prediction is that the Miami Marlins will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SLC vs MM playing 11, SLC vs MM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SLC vs MM live and SLC vs MM game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Miami Marlins/ Twitter