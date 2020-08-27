SLC Vs PBP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Season Live

The Saint Louis Cardinals (SLC) will host the Pittsburgh Pirates (PBP) in their the first of their two-game series of the 2020 MLB season this week. The contest will be played at the Busch Stadium on Thursday, August 27 (Friday 12:45 AM IST). Fans can play the SLC vs PBP Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our SLC vs PBP Dream11 prediction, SLC vs PBP Dream11 top picks and SLC vs PBP Dream11 team.
The Saint Louis Cardinals are second in the Northern League Central standings and boast of a 11-9 win-loss record. The Cardinals have won six of their last 10 games, and have a dominating 7-3 home record. The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, are fifth in the Northern League Central standings, with a 7-19 record. The Pirates have a dreadful away record, winning only two of their 12 games. Cardinals are fresh from their three-game series win against the Kansas City Royals, while the Pirates were drubbed at the hands of the Chicago White Sox in their series.
Our SLC vs PBP Dream11 prediction is that Saint Louis Cardinals will beat the Pittsburgh Pirates and take the series 2-0.