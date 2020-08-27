SLC Vs PBP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Season Live

The Saint Louis Cardinals (SLC) will host the Pittsburgh Pirates (PBP) in their the first of their two-game series of the 2020 MLB season this week. The contest will be played at the Busch Stadium on Thursday, August 27 (Friday 12:45 AM IST). Fans can play the SLC vs PBP Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our SLC vs PBP Dream11 prediction, SLC vs PBP Dream11 top picks and SLC vs PBP Dream11 team.

SLC vs PBP Dream11 prediction and preview

The Saint Louis Cardinals are second in the Northern League Central standings and boast of a 11-9 win-loss record. The Cardinals have won six of their last 10 games, and have a dominating 7-3 home record. The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, are fifth in the Northern League Central standings, with a 7-19 record. The Pirates have a dreadful away record, winning only two of their 12 games. Cardinals are fresh from their three-game series win against the Kansas City Royals, while the Pirates were drubbed at the hands of the Chicago White Sox in their series.

SLC vs PBP Dream11 prediction: Expected Line-ups

Cardinals: Dexter Fowler, Paul Goldschmidt, Jack Flaherty, Andrew Knizner, Harrison Bader, Justin Williams, Tyler ONeill, Brad Miller, Paul DeJong, Kwang Hyun Kim.

SLC vs PBP Dream11 team: SLC vs PBP Dream11 top picks

SLC vs PBP Dream11 top picks for captain: Gregory Polanco, Dexter Fowler

SLC vs PBP Dream11 top picks for vice- captain: Paul Goldschmidt, Bryan Reynolds

SLC vs PBP Dream11 team

Outfielders: Gregory Polanco, Bryan Reynolds, Dexter Fowler

Gregory Polanco, Bryan Reynolds, Dexter Fowler Infielders: Paul Goldschmidt, Colin Moran, Paul DeJong, Brad Miller

Paul Goldschmidt, Colin Moran, Paul DeJong, Brad Miller Pitcher: Kwang Hyun Kim

Kwang Hyun Kim Catcher: Jacob Stallings

SLC vs PBP Dream11 prediction

Our SLC vs PBP Dream11 prediction is that Saint Louis Cardinals will beat the Pittsburgh Pirates and take the series 2-0.

Note: The SLC vs PBP Dream11 prediction, SLC vs PBP Dream11 top picks and SLC vs PBP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SLC vs PBP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: mlb.com)