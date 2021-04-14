SLC Vs WAN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The St Louis Cardinals (SLC) will lock horns with the Washington Nationals (WAN) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday, April 14 at 12:15 PM local time (10:45 PM IST). The game will be played at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Here is our SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction, top picks and SLC vs WAN Dream11 team.

SLC vs WAN game preview

The St Louis Cardinals are currently at the second spot of the MLB National League Central standings. Yadier Molina and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing five. The Washington Nationals, on the other hand, are at the basement (5th) spot of the National League East table with a win-loss record of 2-6.

Despite the difference in win-loss record, the St Louis Cardinals are set to get a tough competition from the Washington Nationals. SLC will have high expectations from Austin Dean, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina, while WAN will depend on Victor Robles, Joshua Isaiah Harrison and Max Scherzer to come out on top.

SLC vs WAN: Injury Report

The St Louis Cardinals are certainly the fan favourites going into the match but will be entering the Busch Stadium without Kwang-Hyun Kim (back), Miles Mikolas (shoulder), Harrison Bader, (forearm) and Tyler O'Neill (groin) on Wednesday as they are reported as injured. For the Washington Nationals, Jon Lester is scheduled to stay absent due to COVID-19 protocols.

SLC vs WAN Dream11 team: Probable Playing 9

St Louis Cardinals: Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean, Justin Williams, Lane Thomas, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Matt Carpenter, Jack Flaherty, Yadier Molina.

Washington Nationals: Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez, Juan Soto, Joshua Isaiah Harrison, Josh Harrison, Josh Bell, Max Scherzer, Yan Gomes.

SLC vs WAN Top Picks

St Louis Cardinals: Austin Dean, Paul Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina

Washington Nationals: Victor Robles, Joshua Isaiah Harrison, Max Scherzer

SLC vs WAN Dream11 team

Outfielders: Austin Dean (C), Lane Thomas, Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson

Infielders: Paul Goldschmidt (VC), Tommy Edman, Joshua Isaiah Harrison

Pitcher: Max Scherzer

Catcher: Yadier Molina

SLC vs WAN Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the St Louis Cardinals will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SLC vs WAN playing 11, SLC vs WAN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SLC vs WAN live and SLC vs WAN game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

