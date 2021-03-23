SLC Vs WAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training 2021 Preview

The St. Louis Cardinals (SLC) will lock horns with the Washington Nationals (WAN) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Tuesday, March 23 at 1:05 PM local time (10:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Here is our SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction, top picks and SLC vs WAN Dream11 team.

SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction: SLC vs WAN Dream11 team and preview

The Washington Nationals are currently at the sixth spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Yan Gomes and team have played eighteen games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing seven (three draws). The St. Louis Cardinals, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot with a win-loss record of 7-7 (four draws).

SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Florida time and date: Tuesday, March 23 at 1:05 PM

India time and date: Tuesday, March 23 at 10:35 PM

Venue: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, Florida

SLC vs WAN match prediction: SLC vs WAN rosters

SLC vs WAN Dream11 team: St. Louis Cardinals

Harrison Bader, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Matt Carpenter, Jack Flaherty, Ali Sanchez.

SLC vs WAN Dream11 team: Washington Nationals

Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez, Juan Soto, Luis Garcia, Josh Harrison, Josh Bell, Max Scherzer, Yan Gomes.

SLC vs WAN match prediction: SLC vs WAN Dream11 top picks

St. Louis Cardinals: Tyler O'Neill, Tommy Edman, Jack Flaherty

Washington Nationals: Victor Robles, Josh Bell, Yan Gomes

SLC vs WAN game prediction: SLC vs WAN Dream11 team

Outfielders: Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson, Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas

Infielders: Josh Bell, Tommy Edman, Matt Carpenter

Pitcher: Jack Flaherty

Catcher: Yan Gomes

SLC vs WAN live: SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction is that the Washington Nationals will come out on top in this contest.

Tonight’s 6th inning:



Josh Harrison RBI 1B

Ryan Zimmerman 2R 2B

Starlin Castro RBI 1B

Alex Avila sac fly



Juan is happy. #SpringTraining // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/LRa7iKKnB3 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 21, 2021

Note: The above SLC vs WAN playing 11, SLC vs WAN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SLC vs WAN live and SLC vs WAN game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

