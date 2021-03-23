SLC Vs WAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training 2021 Preview

Quick links:
The St. Louis Cardinals (SLC) will lock horns with the Washington Nationals (WAN) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Tuesday, March 23 at 1:05 PM local time (10:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Here is our SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction, top picks and SLC vs WAN Dream11 team.
The Washington Nationals are currently at the sixth spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Yan Gomes and team have played eighteen games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing seven (three draws). The St. Louis Cardinals, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot with a win-loss record of 7-7 (four draws).
Harrison Bader, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Matt Carpenter, Jack Flaherty, Ali Sanchez.
Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez, Juan Soto, Luis Garcia, Josh Harrison, Josh Bell, Max Scherzer, Yan Gomes.
Considering the recent form of the teams, our SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction is that the Washington Nationals will come out on top in this contest.
Tonight’s 6th inning:— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 21, 2021
Josh Harrison RBI 1B
Ryan Zimmerman 2R 2B
Starlin Castro RBI 1B
Alex Avila sac fly
Juan is happy. #SpringTraining // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/LRa7iKKnB3
Note: The above SLC vs WAN playing 11, SLC vs WAN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SLC vs WAN live and SLC vs WAN game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.