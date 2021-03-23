Last Updated:

SLC Vs WAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training 2021 Preview

SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction: St. Louis Cardinals (SLC) will lock horns with Washington Nationals (WAN) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training.

Written By
Adil Khan
slc vs wan dream11 prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals (SLC) will lock horns with the Washington Nationals (WAN) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Tuesday, March 23 at 1:05 PM local time (10:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Here is our SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction, top picks and SLC vs WAN Dream11 team.

READ | Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's joint net worth: Ex-MLB star plays down divorce rumours

SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction: SLC vs WAN Dream11 team and preview

The Washington Nationals are currently at the sixth spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Yan Gomes and team have played eighteen games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing seven (three draws). The St. Louis Cardinals, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot with a win-loss record of 7-7 (four draws).

READ | MIT vs AB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MLB Spring Training live

SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Florida time and date: Tuesday, March 23 at 1:05 PM
  • India time and date: Tuesday, March 23 at 10:35 PM
  • Venue: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, Florida

 

READ | CHC vs LAA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MLB Spring Training live

SLC vs WAN match prediction: SLC vs WAN rosters

SLC vs WAN Dream11 team: St. Louis Cardinals

Harrison Bader, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Matt Carpenter, Jack Flaherty, Ali Sanchez.

READ | SEM vs LAD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MLB Spring Training live

SLC vs WAN Dream11 team: Washington Nationals

Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez, Juan Soto, Luis Garcia, Josh Harrison, Josh Bell, Max Scherzer, Yan Gomes.

 

SLC vs WAN match prediction: SLC vs WAN Dream11 top picks

  • St. Louis Cardinals: Tyler O'Neill, Tommy Edman, Jack Flaherty
  • Washington Nationals: Victor Robles, Josh Bell, Yan Gomes

 

SLC vs WAN game prediction: SLC vs WAN Dream11 team

  • Outfielders: Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson, Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas
  • Infielders: Josh Bell, Tommy Edman, Matt Carpenter
  • Pitcher: Jack Flaherty
  • Catcher: Yan Gomes

 

SLC vs WAN live: SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our SLC vs WAN Dream11 prediction is that the Washington Nationals will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SLC vs WAN playing 11, SLC vs WAN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SLC vs WAN live and SLC vs WAN game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Washington Nationals/ Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT