Snoop Dogg Calls Out Dana White After Jake Paul’s Win Over Ben Askren, Demands $2 Million

Snoop Dogg recently sent a friendly reminder to UFC president Dana White about their pre-fight wager following Jake Paul’s shocking win over former UFC star Ben Askren. The Problem Child took his undefeated pro-boxing record to 3-0 on Saturday night by knocking out Askren in the first round, much to the dismay of White, who was confident that the former Bellator MMA champ will come out on top. Based on Askren’s achievement in MMA and the fighters he has faced in the past, White was predicting a win and was even willing to bet $1 million on Funky.

Jake Paul latest: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

However, it only took the YouTuber around 70 seconds to finish Ben Askren, who was unable to do anything throughout the clash. Jake Paul grounded the MMA star with a left jab, followed by an overhand right to the temple. Despite a heavy fall, Askren managed to get back to his feet in under ten seconds. However, after examining Funky, the referee called the fight off, claiming that the fighter was in no condition to continue.

YouTuber #JakePaul Knocks-OUT UFC Welterweight Ben Askren in the 1st ROUND



Omar Raja

Jake Paul latest: Snoop Dogg bets $2 million on Paul

Earlier, Snoop Dogg shared a video on Instagram where he backed Paul to win, even willing to match White’s bet. “You say you got a million? You’re the CEO of UFC, man. You’ve got more than a million. Put up two – put up two million and we’ll match it. Come on, Dana, what you waiting on?” the legendary rapper asked. Snoop Dogg then asked White to call him, if he’s up for the challenge and is willing to bet $2 million on the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren clash.

UFC news: Snoop Dogg calls out Dana White

It’s not clear whether Dana White, who loves to gamble, ever accepted the bet or will pay Snoop Dogg the windfall. However, the rapper seemed to believe he had won, screaming the sum of money repeatedly after the bout. While talking to Jake Paul, Snoop Dogg praised the fighter, while shouting, “Where’s my money at? Dana, where my money at?”

Snoop Dogg Wins $2 Million bet on Jake Paul tonight



"Give me my 2 Million"

And @SnoopDogg with a little reminder for Dana White about their pre-fight wager



Pay the man!



(ðŸŽ¥ @FiteTV)pic.twitter.com/FnhMaiu5Y3 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 18, 2021

UFC news: What’s next for Jake Paul?

While Ben Askren announced that he will go back to being retired, Jake Paul is looking for another lucrative fight. According to reports, Paul again has his eyes set on megastar Conor McGregor, who he has shown interest in fighting numerous times in the past. However, the Notorious One is currently training for his MMA bout against Dustin Poirier on July 10.

WHO SHOULD I RETIRE NEXT?

