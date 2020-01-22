Solomon Thomas Cites 'love' As Reason Behind 49ers' Incredible Super Bowl 2020 Run

San Francisco 49ers had an exceptional season on route to Super Bowl 2020. They beat Green Bay Packers 37-20 on Sunday night (Monday IST) to clinch the National Football Conference (NFC) title. While the 49ers are yet to face their biggest challenge this season, their lineman Solomon Thomas claims 'love' among their teammates has been the key to their success this term.

54th Super Bowl. The National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers will face the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs.



Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Solomon Thomas talks up 49ers' incredible run

49ers had a tough run to endure in the past two years after three members of the team lost their closed ones. Solomon Thomas' sister Ella died on January 23, 2018. 49ers owner John York lost his son Tony York on December 7, 2018. Recently 49ers quarterback C.J Beathard lost his young brother Clayton Beathard, 22, after the latter was fatally stabbed in December 2019.

Despite setbacks to several team members, 49ers are one of the best sides in the league this season. 49ers backup lineman Solomon Thomas spoke to the media recently where he paid tribute to his sister Ella claiming 'his sister must be smiling at him from up there'. Thomas extended his tribute to the York family and CJ Beathard. Thomas further added that the brotherhood among the squad has been strong this season. Solomon Thomas stated that the team has been through a lot this past two years but it has inadvertently bought the squad closer to each other.

"We love this team. We love each other and we keep playing for each other. That’s why we’re here. We’re not going to stop until we win that thing, so let’s go do it.” - Solomon Thomas on 49ers' Super Bowl 2020 run

Solomon Thomas, 24, was picked up by the 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. After playing more than 20 games in the last two campaigns, he has been a key rotational player for the 49ers' strong defensive line this season. Thomas started against the Packers playing 23 snaps and registering 1 tackle.

San Francisco 49ers will face Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2020 on February 2 (February 3 IST). Patrick Mahomes led-Chiefs will be the favourites heading into the tie but Thomas says he will try to do whatever is asked of him to contribute to a win over the Chiefs.

