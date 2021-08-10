Somdev Devvarman Shares Lyrics Of 'The Neeraj Chopra Song', Asks Fans To Sing Along

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is done and dusted, however, India continued the celebrations on Javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's historic feat at the global event. Former India tennis star Somdev Devvarman has added colours to the celebrations by singing a song for the athlete. The lyrics of the song was composed by Devvarman himself with the former tennis player giving a preview of 'The Neeraj Chopra Song' on his Twitter handle.

Somdev Devvarman writes song for Neeraj Chopra

The 'Neeraj Chopra Song' is about the good looks of the athlete and the strength possessed by him. The lyrics of Somdev Devvarman song goes like, “ Neeraj Chopra just 23-year-old, Neeraj Chopra is also very bold……..Neeraj Chopra is bringing home the gold.” A couple of days back Devvarman had shared a post in which he can be seen holding a guitar and singing the song alongside Sunil Gavaskar, Ayaz Memon, Gaurav Kalra, Arpit Sharma, Ashish Nehra among others.

🎉🥇🥳🎉🥇🥳🎉🥇🥳



Neeraj Chopra is bringing home the Gold!



🥳🥇🎉🥳🥇🎉🥳🥇🎉 https://t.co/pU1iyBefih — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) August 8, 2021

Neeraj Chopra gold medal effort at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt was enough for him to win the javelin title at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. India has previously won only two silver medals in the Olympic track and field by Norman Pritchard in the 200m and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. Two Czechs, Jakub Vadlejch with a throw of 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely with a throw of 85.44m won silver and bronze respectively. Chopra made an impressive throw of 87.03m, leading the charts at the end of the first attempt. However, he bettered his performance with the second throw of 87.58m, which was enough to put him on the top and earn himself an Olympics gold.

Neeraj Chopra returns India

Neeraj Chopra was given a rousing reception after returning back to the country. Upon his arrival, he was felicitated by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) where India's gold medal winner addressed the media and spoke about his future plans. The Haryana athlete asserted that though he won a gold, the competition with other javelin throwers was very tough. The Tokyo gold medalist further said that he is now eyeing the world championship. The athlete also remembered late Milkha Singh who missed the chance to win the medal for the country by a whisker. While speaking to Republic TV Chopra said