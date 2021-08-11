Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah To Interact With Coach Ravi Shastri On Future With Team India

It has been learned that the current head coach of Team India Ravi Shastri might part ways with the national cricket team after the T20 World Cup 2021 that will be held in the UAE from October 17 to November 14 this year. Shastri was re-appointed as the Indian team's coach a month after the 2019 World Cup and as of now, his coaching tenure is till this year's ICC T20 World Cup.

At the same time, it also remains to be seen whether makeshift coach for the Sri Lanka limited-overs series Rahul Dravid will be in the scheme of things as well.

Sourav Ganguly & Jay Shah to interact with Ravi Shastri?

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and the secretary of the national cricket board, Jay Shah will be interacting with Shastri and the team during their stay in London for the upcoming second Test match at Lord's.

“Too early to talk about this, but as you are aware the president, secretary, treasurer, and vice-president are landing in London today. So they will interact with Shastri and the team and discuss various things around the tour and future of Indian cricket. If there is much to the topic of Shastri not looking to continue, it will surely be discussed over the course of the Lord’s Test. But I would still say too early,” said a BCCI source while speaking to news agency ANI.

Is Ravi Shastri leaving head coach position?

As per reports in The Indian Express, it has been learned that Ravi Shastri might take the exit door after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 At the same time, it has also been learned that apart from the former all-rounder, the other members of the coaching setup including the likes of bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour could possibly be leaving as well.

In August 2019, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Shantha Rangaswamy, Kapil Dev, and Anshuman Gaekwad had unanimously decided to reappoint Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India for the period from September 2019 till the end of the T20 World Cup 2021. This is currently Shastri's second term as Team India's head coach.

IND vs ENG Lords Test

The two teams will now be locking horns with each other in the second Test match that will be contested at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's on August 12. Team India would be hoping to register a Test win at the iconic venue after seven long years. The last time they had won a Test match at the venue was during their 2014 tour under MS Dhoni where they came out on top with an emphatic 95-run win.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing four years later at Lord's. The second of the five-match series which was played on a perfect green track saw Virat Kohli & Co. suffer a humiliating defeat by an innings and 129 runs on Day 4 as England ended up taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.