South Korea To Allow Limited Number Of Fans At Sporting Events After Weeks Of Restrictions

South Korea said on Sunday, June 28 that it will start allowing restricted numbers of viewers at sports games as the country returns to new normal after months of strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions and social distancing protocols.

According to reports, South Korea witnessed one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China and had put drastic restrictions into efforts to control the virus with "trace, test and treat" strategy while never imposing a complete lockdown.

Sports Ministry to allow limited people

According to international media reports, the social distancing rules were relaxed to some extent in early May following a drop in the cases of infection and some professional sports such as baseball and soccer started new seasons.

South Korean Health Minister Park Neung-hoo reportedly said on Sunday that the authorities will be taking precautionary measures to allow spectators at sports events. The minister refrained from elaborating on the plan of action.

South Korea's sports ministry is expected to hold a meeting this week to discuss the details, As per reports, the Korea Baseball Organisation is planning to fill around 30 percent of stadiums.

The move comes amid the second wave of pandemic that has tired concern in recent weeks, with the country witnessing around 35 to 50 new cases per day mostly in the capital city of Seoul.

