Spanish GP 2022 Practice Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch F1 In India, US And UK?

The Spanish GP is set to take place this weekend after five enthralling opening races of the F1 2022 season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Imola and Miami

How to watch Spanish GP live?

The Spanish Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend after five enthralling opening races of the F1 2022 season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Imola and Miami. While Charles Leclerc leads the Drivers' Championship from Max Verstappen by 19 points, all eyes will be on Ferrari F1's Carlos Sainz ahead of his home race this weekend.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting race weekend, here is a look at the Spanish GP practice schedule and the details of how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK.

Spanish GP practice schedule

Free Practice 1: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST on May 20

Free Practice 2: 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST on May 20 

Free Practice 3: 4:30 PM IST to 5:30 PM IST on May 21

How to watch Spanish GP practice sessions live in India?

Fans wanting to watch Spanish GP practice sessions live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

F1 live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Spanish GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. Below are the timings of the practice sessions:

Free Practice 1: 1:00 PM BST to 2:00 PM BST on May 20

Free Practice 2: 4:00 PM BST to 5:00 PM BST on May 20

Free Practice 3: 12:00 PM BST to 1:00 PM BST on May 21

How to watch F1 practice sessions live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch all the practice sessions of the Spanish GP 2022 race weekend. Below are the timings of the practice sessions:

Free Practice 1: 8:00 AM ET to 9:00 AM ET on May 20

Free Practice 2: 11:00 AM ET to 12:00 PM ET on May 20

Free Practice 3: 7:00 AM ET to 8:00 AM ET on May 21

