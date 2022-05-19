Spanish GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch F1 In India, US & UK?

The motorsports universe is up for a treat this weekend, as Formula One racing action heads to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at Barcelona in Spain this weekend for the sixth round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. The race is expected to feature many exciting battles, including the one between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The reigning F1 world champion Verstappen currently sits second in the 2022 Drivers standings with 85 points to his name, having won three races at Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, and the Miami GP so far.

Spanish GP 2022: Live Streaming details for viewers in India, the UK, and the US

Formula One wondering how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2022 race weekend live in India, can tune in to the live broadcast by Star Sports Network. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in India and the event will be streamed on the mobile application and website of Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, the Sky Sports Network will telecast the race weekend in the UK, while fans have to tune in to the ESPN Network in the US. The qualifying session for the Spanish GP will be held on May 21, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST, while the main race begins on Sunday at 6:30 PM IST.

A look at the current Formula 1 Drivers Championship points table:

Leclerc currently leads the 2022 F1 Drivers championship table with 104 points to his credit, having won the season-opening Bahrain GP and Australian GP, alongside four podium finishes in total so far. Sergio Perez follows Verstappen in the standings as he sits third with 66 points and two podium finishes. At the same time, Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz will also look to continue the momentum he gained by finishing third in the Miami GP after he crashed out of the Australian GP and Emilia Romagna GP.

McLaren’s Lando Norris and the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are searching for their second podium finish of the season. While George Russell and Carlos Sainz sit fourth and fifth in the 2022 standings with 59 and 53 points respectively, the seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton finds himself at sixth in the standings with 36 points. Norris, meanwhile finds himself placed seventh in the standings with 35 points.

(Image: AP/@scuderiaferrari/Instagram)