Spanish GP Qualifying Time: Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying Schedule And Live Stream Details

The Spanish Grand Prix 2021 is already underway as one practice session has been completed. The all-important qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 8 ahead of Sunday's main race. Here are the details of the Spanish GP qualifying time and the details of where to watch Spanish GP qualifying live stream in India.

Spanish Grand Prix Free Practice One highlights

The Spanish Grand Prix weekend began where the Portuguese Grand Prix left off as Red Bull's Max Verstappen was in the middle of a Mercedes sandwich in free practice one. Valtteri Bottas led the timing charts from the Dutchman by just 0.033s with Lewis Hamilton a further 0.1s behind. McLaren's Lando Norris continued his impressive performances from previous race weeks as he finished the session fourth fastest.

Similarly, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc continued his top form as well as he clocked the fifth-fastest time. His teammate and home favourite Carlos Sainz set the disappointment of the previous race weeks behind as he finished the session in sixth. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly continued to impress in the AlphaTauri as well, having finished the session seventh fastest.

However, the biggest surprise perhaps was Aston Martin's, Sebastian Vettel. The four-time Driver's Champion finished the session in eight after struggling to finish in the top 10 in any of the three previous races. His teammate Lance Stroll finished the session in tenth with Red Bull's Sergio Perez separating the two drivers in ninth.

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying schedule

According to the Spanish Grand Prix qualifying schedule, the Spanish GP qualifying time is 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 8. As always there will be three qualifying sessions at the Spanish Grand Prix. Q1 will take place for 18 minutes and the bottom five drivers will be eliminated in this session. Q2 will take place for 15 minutes with the next five eliminated in this session. Q3 will feature the top shootout for pole position and will take place for 12 minutes.

Where to watch Spanish GP live in India? Spanish GP qualifying live stream India

For fans wondering where to watch Spanish GP live in India can tune into the Star Sports network. The Spanish GP channel for qualifying is Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the Spanish GP qualifying live stream can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates and standings of all the qualifying sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.