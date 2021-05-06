Spanish Grand Prix: Throwback To Fernando Alonso And Max Verstappen Creating History

The Spanish Grand Prix has produced some of the most enthralling races on the F1 calendar and fans would hope that this year is no different. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a circuit where it is not only difficult to overtake but also one where there is severe tyre degradation. Ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix 2021, here is a throwback to Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso creating history at this historic venue.

Fernando Alonso sends home fans into raptures with epic Spanish Grand Prix 2013 win

While Fernando Alonso's comeback with Alpine has not gotten off to the best start, his driving at the Spanish Grand Prix 2013 was a pure masterclass. Having started fifth on the grid, the Spanish driver got off to a perfect start as with some superlative passing he overtook both Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton around the outside of Turn Three. He then undercut Sebastian Vettel for second before taking the lead from Nico Rosberg on lap 13.

Having nurtured his tyres well, Fernando Alonso grabbed a historic 32nd career victory at the Spanish Grand Prix 2013, which also turns out to be his last win in F1. What makes the win even more special is that he is the only driver to win the Spanish GP off the third row. Moreover, Alonso lapped half the field and won the race comfortably by a margin of 10s from Raikkonen. The home fans will hope that they get to witness another special performance from Fernando Alonso at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix 2021.

Max Verstappen becomes youngest F1 winner at 2016 Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen shocked the world in 2016 when he became the youngest F1 winner at the Spanish Grand Prix at the age of 18 years and 227 days. Having started fourth on the grid, the Dutch driver moved up to second after the infamous first-lap collision between Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg forced both drivers out of the race. The collision resulted in a safety car period with Daniel Ricciardo leading with Max Verstappen in second.

With Ricciardo three stopping and pitting for fresher tyres on lap 28, the Dutchman took the lead of the race. With Verstappen having made his second and final stop on lap 35, it was all about him controlling the race at the front. The Dutch driver did so to perfection as he kept a charging Kimi Raikkonen behind and eventually won the race by the narrowest of margins, 0.616s to be precise. Since then Max Verstappen has not looked back as he looks for his 12th win at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix 2021.

Spanish Grand Prix practice schedule

Friday, May 7

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (11:30 AM to 12:30 PM local time)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time)

Saturday, May 8

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM to 1:00 PM local time)