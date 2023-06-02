Spanish Grand Prix: Full Schedule, Live Streaming & More For F1 Weekend In Barcelona

The racing world is all set to experience another spectacular weekend of Formula 1 action from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The Spanish GP 2023 comes after reigning world champion Max Verstappen clinched his fourth race win of the season in Monaco. While Fernando Alonso continued to prove his consistency with a P2 finish, his former Alpine teammate, Esteban Ocon, held on to a podium finish ahead of the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, respectively.

While Max Verstappen heads into the Spanish GP 2023 as the drivers’ championship leader with 144 points, his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez sits second in the standings with an overall 105 points. 41-year-old Fernando Alonso is third in the championship with 93 points, chasing his first F1 victory in 11 years. Despite the consistent performance from Alonso, Aston Martin is just one point ahead of Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

This is largely due to Lance Stroll’s performance this season, as the Canadian driver sits eighth in the points table with only 27 points so far. On the other hand, Ferrari is fourth on the points table with 90 points, having clinched only one podium so far in the season. Heading into the much-anticipated Spanish GP 2023, here’s a look at the full schedule, live streaming details, and more about the F1 weekend in Barcelona.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

Practice 1 - June 2, 5:00 pm IST to 6:00 pm IST

Practice 2 - June 2, 8:30 pm IST to 9:30 pm IST

Practice 3 - June 3, 4:00 pm IST to 5:00 pm IST

Qualifying - June 3, 7:30 pm IST to 8:30 pm IST

Main Race - June 4, 18:30 pm IST

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023 in India?

Formula 1 fans can watch the live stream of the F1 Spanish GP 2023 on F1 TV Pro. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2499. The season will not be telecasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023 in the UK & US?

Fans in the UK can watch the Spanish GP weekend on Sky Sports, while fans in the US can watch it on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.