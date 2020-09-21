Last Updated:

Spanish Triathlete Stops Before Finish To Let Rival Take 'deserved' Bronze Post Wrong Trun

In an incredible show of sportsmanship, a Spanish triathlete stopped inches away from the finish line to let his British counterpart take the Bronze

Spanish

In an incredible show of sportsmanship, a Spanish triathlete stopped inches away from the finish line to let his British counterpart, take the Bronze medal after he saw him take a wrong turn in the final few seconds of the race.

The incident happened at the 2020 Santander Triathlon in Barcelona in Spain where British Triathlete James Teagle was leading Spanish Triathlete Diego Méntrida for the third place. However, in the last 50m, Teagle took a wrong turn by mistake allowing Méntrida to overtake him just metres from the finish line.

Believing that the wrong turn cost him the Bronze, Teagle threw his hands out in exasperation running back on the right track. Méntrida on the other hand was quick to notice this as he looked back and saw Teagle's mistake. He then stood just inches away from the finish line letting Teagle pass him for third place. Teagle after shaking his rival's hand in gratitude crossed the finish line nabbing the Bronze medal that he deserved. The Santander Triathlon, however, looking at Diego's sportsmanship decided to award both men a bronze medal and €300 prize money.

James lauds Diego's sportsmanship & integrity 

Taking to his Instagram, the British athlete thanked Diego Mentrida for showcasing incredible sportsmanship and integrity. "Diego Mentrida did the unexpected... Having seen what happened he stopped and allowed me to pass showing incredible sportsmanship and integrity! A video of this has now gone worldwide and been picked up by loads of media outlets. Moral of the story is that sportsmanship is a highly regarded trait," Teagle said on his Instagram. 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Teagle (@james_teagle) on

Netizens react

