Spanish Triathlete Stops Before Finish To Let Rival Take 'deserved' Bronze Post Wrong Trun

In an incredible show of sportsmanship, a Spanish triathlete stopped inches away from the finish line to let his British counterpart, take the Bronze medal after he saw him take a wrong turn in the final few seconds of the race.

The incident happened at the 2020 Santander Triathlon in Barcelona in Spain where British Triathlete James Teagle was leading Spanish Triathlete Diego Méntrida for the third place. However, in the last 50m, Teagle took a wrong turn by mistake allowing Méntrida to overtake him just metres from the finish line.

Believing that the wrong turn cost him the Bronze, Teagle threw his hands out in exasperation running back on the right track. Méntrida on the other hand was quick to notice this as he looked back and saw Teagle's mistake. He then stood just inches away from the finish line letting Teagle pass him for third place. Teagle after shaking his rival's hand in gratitude crossed the finish line nabbing the Bronze medal that he deserved. The Santander Triathlon, however, looking at Diego's sportsmanship decided to award both men a bronze medal and €300 prize money.

James lauds Diego's sportsmanship & integrity

Taking to his Instagram, the British athlete thanked Diego Mentrida for showcasing incredible sportsmanship and integrity. "Diego Mentrida did the unexpected... Having seen what happened he stopped and allowed me to pass showing incredible sportsmanship and integrity! A video of this has now gone worldwide and been picked up by loads of media outlets. Moral of the story is that sportsmanship is a highly regarded trait," Teagle said on his Instagram.



Netizens react

Not just sportsmanship, it’s a class act. Truly considerate. Thank you for sharing. We are and we can be better humans. — Ed deGuia (@EddeGuia) September 19, 2020

The sportsmanship of triathlon is one of the many reasons I love our sport. We are not competing against each other, we are competing against ourselves. Many people are saying they would take the win; in triathlon, FINISHING is the win. Méntriga can hold his head high. ðŸŠðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸ðŸš´ðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸ðŸƒðŸ»‍â™€ï¸â¤ï¸ — Rachel Jones (@ms_rach_j) September 20, 2020

Great example of sportsmanship, ethics and courage... This planet need more people like MéntrigaðŸ‘ðŸ»â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/oNdd3JwYqO — Juan Carlos Bello (@Juan_C_Bello) September 20, 2020

Much respect for Diego Méntriga...knowing that he had less than 5 seconds to decide this shows much of him — Cristian (@Crisdg0491) September 19, 2020

(Image Credits- GoodNewsCorres1/Twitter)