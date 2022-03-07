Special Olympics Bharat's Amrit Mahotsav Health Program Receives Overwhelming Response

The Special Olympics Bharat is all set to launch its Return To Play- Inclusion Revolution program, in just a month’s time. The charitable trust, known for transforming lives by using sports as a catalyst is launching the health program under the Azadi ka Mahotsav initiative by the Government of India, which has received over 38,000 registrations of people with and without intellectual disabilities, so far. At the same time, the program is expected to reach a record high of 75,000 athletes from all parts of India on World Health Day, i.e., April 7, 2022.

As reported by ANI, SO Bharat general secretary Dr. DG Chaudhari said they are overwhelmed with the response received, in form of the registrations.” We are delighted to see such a positive response from across the country. Despite a month to go, we have already seen a large number of registrations which increases with every passing day. This clearly shows the dire need for such a health program for persons with intellectual disabilities who are often denied proper access to healthcare, especially as we continue to deal with the pandemic.,” the general secretary said.

What are the benefits of Return to Play?

ANI reported that around 32,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities have signed up for the program till today. With the help of the program, people with ID will be having improved access to healthcare. Meanwhile, thousands of volunteers, medical professionals, and officials have signed up to make Return to Play a success. The program aims to provide high-quality treatment and training to athletes who require special support, alongside training over 7500 medical professionals. Special Olympics Bharat took to their official Twitter handle on March 6 and share a glimpse from the first session of the assistant clinical director training, held in Kerala.

SO Bharat's first session-

“Less than a month to go and we begin with the first session of the assistant clinical director training which kicked off this morning in Kerala! The Special Smiles training was jointly led by Dr. Santosh Ravindran and Dr. Namineni,” SO Bharat wrote on Twitter alongside the tweet.

Less than a month to go and we begin with the first session of the assistant clinical director training which kicked off this morning in Kerala! 🌴 The Special Smiles 😁 training was jointly led by Dr Santosh Ravindran and Dr Namineni. #GreatTime #AmritMahotsav #SpecialOlympics pic.twitter.com/jHHGtuhK9o — Special Olympics Bharat (@SOlympicsBharat) March 6, 2022

(Image: ANI/ Special Olympics Bharat)