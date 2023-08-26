Spencer Strider becomes first 15th-game winner, Braves beat Giants 5-1

Spencer Strider became the major leagues’ first 15-game winner, pitching three-hit ball over seven inning in leading the the Atlanta Braves over the slumping San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Friday night.

Michael Harris II had three hits and drove in three runs, helping the major league-best Braves (83-44) to their eighth win in 10 games.

San Francisco has lost 13 of 18 and is one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s final wild card berth.

Seven days after beating San Francisco with one-hit ball over seven innings, Strider (15-4) was dominant again while out-dueling Logan Webb (9-10) in a match-up of NL Cy Young Award contenders. Strider struck out nine to increase his big league-high total to 236. He extended a shutout streak to 20 innings before Joc Pederson tripled in the seventh and scored on J.D. Davis’ groundout.

Strider also made a strong defensive play after jamming Paul DeJong with a pitch his weakly toward first. Strider raced over and picked up the ball in front of first baseman Matt Olson then beat DeJong to the bag for the out.

Joe Jiménez and Raisel Iglesias retired three batters each to complete the six-hitter.