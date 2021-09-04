Sports Fraternity Heap Praises On Paralympics Medalists Manish Narwal And Singhraj Adhana

India’s medal tally reached a total of 15 medals on Day 11 of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched the gold and silver medal respectively, in the Mixed 50m pistol SH1 class event. 19-year-old Narwal scored 218.2 points and created a Paralympic record in the process. Meanwhile, Adhana won his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by scoring 216.7 points. Adhana previously won the bronze medal in Men’s 10m air pistol SH1.

A look at how the sports fraternity reacted to the twin medals in the Mixed 50m pistol SH1-

As soon as the news about India winning another two medals broke out on Sunday morning, the social media instantly got filled with reactions in praise of both the athletes. Let’s take a look at the reactions of some of the prominent faces of the Indian sports fraternity. Indian Olympics gold-medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra congratulated India for securing a 1-2 at the end of the event. He labeled the performance as the stuff of dreams.

1-2 for India! The stuff of dreams...Gold for Manish Narwal with a Paralympic record in mixed 50m SH1! And Silver for Singhraj Adhana, his second medal of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Just Incredible. Congratulations to both, we all are so proud #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 4, 2021

Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur congratulated Manish Narwal for holding the World Record and creating a new Paralympics record.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketing legend Virender Sehwag praises both the athletes for their brilliant display and taking the medal tally to 15.

Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) President, Deepa Malik congratulated the athletes for their stupendous shooting.

Dominating the podium with some fantastic shooting and the Gold and Silver medals are ours! Stupendous shooting by Manish Narwal to win the 🥇 Medal, and Singhraj to win the 🥈 and win his second medal at the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics #Praise4Para@narendramodi @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/KeIoCmOoyn — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) September 4, 2021

Indian Para-Badminton Player, Nilesh Gaikwad also congratulated the athletes for their endeavor.

Former Indian cricketer, Joydeep Karmakar congratulated the shooters for their blockbuster performance and even said that "ye dil mange more (the heart needs more)".

Cant express my happiness at this moment ! Its again a blockbuster from the shooters! #Gold #Silver both for 🇮🇳.Incredible duo of #ManishNarwal & #SinghrajAdhana does it in style..2nd medal for Singhraj.par yeh dil mange more!! Am I getting greedy?! #Paralympics @ParalympicIndia — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) September 4, 2021

The Indian Paralympic Contingent that traveled to Tokyo for the Paralympics Games 2020 was the largest ever contingent sent by India. It consists of 54 athletes among which 13 athletes have already secured 15 medals for India. During the Rio Paralympics in 2016, India returned with only four medals from the games. Manish Narwal currently ranks fourth in the World in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1, according to the World Shooting Para Sports Rankings. Whereas, Adhana has won the Gold medal in P1, Silver medal in the P4 team event, and Bronze medal in the P4 individual event during the Al Ain World Cup 2021 held in the United Arab Emirates.

(Image Sources: @Media_SAI/@AdhanaSinghraj-Twitter/PTI)