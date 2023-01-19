Sports Minister Anurag Thakur On Wrestlers Protest: 'WFI Have 72 Hours To Reply To Notice'

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has finally issued his first response to the ongoing tussle between the country's top wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Several Indian wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, demanding a complete overhaul of the WFI.

The wrestlers levelled some serious allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of corruption, mental harassment, and sexual exploitation. Officials of the Union Sports Ministry met the protesting wrestlers on Thursday to listen to their complaints and initiate action on the grave matter.

Govt of India sent a notice to WFI and sought a reply within 72 hours: Sports Minister

Thakur has now issued a statement on the controversial issue, saying that the Government of India has sent a notice to WFI and has sought a response within 72 hours. Speaking to ANI in Chandigarh, Thakur said he will try and meet the wrestlers in person after he reaches Delhi. Thakur went on to add that they will talk to the wrestlers and listen to them.

"Allegations levelled by wrestlers are serious in nature. Taking swift action, Govt of India sent a notice to WFI and sought a reply within 72 hours. I will try to meet the wrestlers after I reach Delhi. We will talk and listen to them," Thakur was quoted as saying in Chandigarh by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the wrestlers have said that they will continue the protest until the WFI president steps down from the position and an investigation is initiated into the matter. The wrestlers have also laid down some demands, including the formation of a new federation, new coaches, and physios among other things. Brij Bhushan Singh, who had earlier refused to resign as WFI president, will likely step down from the post earlier next week.

Image: ANI/Twitter/BajrangPunia

