Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Lauds India At 44th Chess Olympiad; 'a Feeling Of Pride'

Addressing the audience at the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad, Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur welcomed all the teams from all over the world and said that sports is getting stronger in India.

"It is a feeling of pride to see India hosting the prestigious event for the first time in history," asserted Anurag Thakur at the opening ceremony.

The Union Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support for sports and sportspersons time and again. He also informed that the chess Olympiad torch relay travelled through 75 iconic locations in India, celebrating 75 years of India's independence. The torch covered 27,277 km across the nation and gained the support of millions of people of the country.

Thakur also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Government of India officials, Sports Authority of India and the All India Chess Federation for their efforts to make the event a grand success.

Ending his speech, the minister said that it was not easy to host the event in a span of three months, but India has done it. He further claimed, "No other country would have organised such an event other than India in such a short period of time."

The Chess Olympiad 2022 will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, which is located on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The event was inaugurated by PM Modi and is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 10.

