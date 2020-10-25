Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju To Flag-off 'Fit India Walkathon' In Rajasthan On October 31

A 200-km long ‘Fit India Walkathon’ will be flagged-off by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer next week, told a senior official to news agency PTI. Personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs), senior officials and residents of Jaisalmer would participate in the ‘Fit India Walkathon’ which is being organised by border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The event would take place between October 31 and November 2.

“ITBP Director General S S Deswal and senior officials and jawans from all CAPFs will participate in the 200 km Fit India Walkathon. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju will flag it off,” a senior official told news agency PTI.

According to the official, the route march which will continue day and night would pass through the dunes of the Thar desert along the India-Pakistan border. The ITBP which is primarily a mountain force team has organised and undertaken numerous such walkathons in the past.

Yesterday, the ITBP celebrated its 59th Raising Day since its inception in 1962. The force has completed 58 years of its Raising on October 24 with over 215 successful mountaineering expeditions. The ITBP, with estimated manpower of 90,000 personnel has bolstered its presence all along the 3,488-km-long LAC amid the stand-off with China and has been deployed in the harsh Himalayan borders of China. The ‘Fit India Walkathon’, by the ITBP, is also being organised with an aim to create awareness for a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had organised the 'Fit India Dialogue' where he virtually interacted with fitness experts including Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The Fit India Movement envisioned and launched by PM Modi on August 29, 2019, has seen collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2.5 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people.

