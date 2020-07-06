Exclusive: Sports Minister Shares His Plans For 'top 10 Finish' At 2028 Olympics

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday shared his grand plan and blueprint for India's top 10 finish at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Rijiju said, "This is a dream for India to be in the top 10. We have all the potential, support, aspirations of the people and we have to be united. We have to think big and act accordingly. We must do well at the topmost level. For that to happen our Ministry has devised a mechanism where we catch young talents early and groom them. So, we are now coming up with Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme for juniors as well along with the elite athletes who are already in the senior TOP scheme. Our PM created the task force with this vision and recommendations have come and we are in the process of implementation. I am very confident that India will be in the top 10 in 2028 Los Angeles."

Mission 2028: TOP Scheme for Juniors & four years' contract for coaches

Further elaborating Sports Minister said: "We are going to start a TOPS Junior besides the already existing TOPS senior. We are going to start for the juniors as well for the 10-12-year-olds. If we can identify the potential, the government will take full care of them in grooming, so that they are ready by the time for 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles. The Olympics is the biggest event on the planet. When India doesn’t win a medal or figure in the rankings, it really hurts. After becoming the Sports Minister, I set a target that by 2028, India must be in the top 10 and it is achievable. There is a series of planning programs going behind it from scouting, talent identification, customized training, exposure trips, all the possible facilities, getting the top coaches in the world."

Sports Minister also revealed that for the first time in Indian sports history, "Coaches both Indian and foreign are all set to get 4 year contract till the 2024 Olympics with an aim to ensure Olympic-bound athletes are able to train consistently under the guidance of one/same coach. While in view of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to next year, the contract of all foreign coaches has been extended till September 30, 2021, the new four-year contract will be given on the basis of the performance of a coach and recommendation from the respective National Sports Federations."

He said: “Coaches are the backbone of the sporting ecosystem of any country and ensuring the right coaching for our elite athletes is a vital step towards improving India’s chances in all major international tournaments, including the Olympics. This decision is part of India’s long-term roadmap for Olympic preparation for 2024 and 2028. I am confident our athletes will benefit from this."

