Sports Ministry funds 28 Indian athletes for World Athletics Championship

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is all set to fund the Indian contingent, consisting of 28 athletes, participating in the World Athletics Championships, which gets underway in Budapest, Hungary, on August 19.

The total Indian contingent will be a 42-member squad, which would also include coaches and support staff, as they head to the Hungarian capital to compete against the world's best athletes.

The earlier edition last year saw six athletes from India making it to the finals and three managing to finish within the top eight. India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal.

The funding is set to cover the training cost of the team, accommodation costs, airfare, visa and Out of Pocket Allowance, MYAS said in a media release.

Among the 28 athletes competing, 13 belong to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), whereas 15 would be making their World Championships debut.

Shaili Singh (19) is the youngest member of the squad, who will be making her senior World Championships debut. She is a former silver medallist at the U20 World Athletics Championships.

List of Indian athletes competing at World Athletics Championships 2023: Jyothi Yarraji (1OOm Hurdles – TOPS Athlete), (Parul Chaudhary - 3000m SC), Shaili Singh (Long Jump – TOPS Athlete), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw - TOPS Athlete), Bhawna Jat (Race Walk), Krishan Kumar (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Santhosh Kumar Tamilarnsan (400m Hurdles), Avinash Mukund Sable (3000m SC - TOPS Athlete), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump), Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump - TOPS Athlete), M Sreeshankar (Long Jump - TOPS Athlete), Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump - TOPS Athlete), Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump - TOPS Athlete), Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump - TOPS Athlete), Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw -TOPS Athlete), D.P Manu (Javelin Throw - TOPS Athlete), Kishore Kumar Jena (Javelin Throw), Akashdeep Singh (Race Walk - TOPS Athlete), Vikash Singh (Race Walk), Paramjeet Singh (Race Walk - TOPS Athlete), Ram Baboo (Race Walk), Amoj Jacob (4 x 400m Relay), Muhammed Ajmal (4 x 400m Relay), Muhammed Anas (4 x 400m Relay), Rajesh Ramesh (4 x 400m Relay), Anil Rajalingam (4 x 400m Relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4 x 400m Relay).

Image: PTI