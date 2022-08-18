Last Updated:

Sports Schedule For August 18: India Vs Zimbabwe, Durand Cup, Ultimate Kho Kho And More

Let's take a close look at what lies in store for sports fans across the country on August 18.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
India vs Zimbabwe, ftx crypto cup

Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram/(@InternationalChessFederation/Twitter


Following is the Sports Schedule for Thursday:

Cricket

First ODI between India and Zimbabwe in Harare (from 12:45 PM IST)

Football

Potential stories and important updates on FIFA's suspension on India

131st edition of Durand Cup

Stories related to international football

Kho Kho

Ultimate Kho Kho in Pune

Chess

FTX Crypto Cup in Miami

Golf

Indian golfers taking part in events across the world

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT