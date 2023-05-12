Sprinter Dutee Chand Expresses Her Thoughts Over Same-sex Marriage Row

Odisha-born Olympian Dutee Chand happens to be the first Indian athlete who came out at the forefront as the first to be involved in a same-sex relationship. The current 100-m national record holder also supports same-sex marriage. In an interview with ANI, she opened up on the possibilities of same-sex marriages being legalised.

Dutee Chand opens up on the legalisation of same-sex marriage

On being asked about the legal and marital status of same-sex marriage Dutee Chand answered, "I think it should be legalized. In every sector, we need security and guidance. In future when we become old if some medical situation occurs they will ask for the guardian of the patient. Mother and father will not be there. So either I or my partner will be there. So we can provide authorisation on each other's behalf.

"Several countries have granted recognition to same-sex marriages. This should happen in India too. I am not the only one who is in a same-sex relationship. There are several others like me but they don't speak out due to fear..."

She further added, "Social security is also needed. If section 377 was not there criminal case would have been filed against me. When Supreme Court made it legal since then we are having no problems. So if the marriage is legalised whoever gets married will not face any problems."

