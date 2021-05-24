Sprinter Milkha Singh Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19 As 'precautionary Measure'

In a major development in Milkha Singh health update, the legendary sprinter on Monday was hospitalised as a precautionary measure. Notably, Milkha Singh, on May 20, tested positive for COVID-19 and had subsequently quarantined himself at his Chandigarh residence. Milkha Singh's golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh revealed that his 91-year-old father has been admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali. PTI quoted Fortis Hospital sources who said that Milkha Singh's condition was 'stable'.

"He has been hospitalised. He was weak and not eating since yesterday, so we had to hospitalise him. Though his parameters seemed alright, we thought it is safer to have him admitted where he would be under supervision of senior doctors. He is under good care of doctors there. He is a strong man, always positive and will recover soon," said the golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, who reached India on Saturday from Dubai after his father tested positive for COVID.

Milkha had earlier said that a couple of house helps had been infected by the virus after which his family underwent tests. "Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised," Milkha had told PTI after testing positive.

Only Milkha Singh Tested Positive said wife Nirmal Kaur

Speaking to Republic World, his wife and former Volleyball player Nirmal Kaur on May 20 had revealed that one of the family’s staff members had contracted the infection and as a result, the whole family underwent a coronavirus test late on May 18. While Milkha Singh's report came out positive, his wife, daughter-in-law Kudrat and grandson Harjai Milkha Singh tested negative. Elaborating further, Kaur reckoned that it was earlier this week that one of the residential cooks reported having a 104-degree fever. Immediately after, the family insisted him to take leave and return to his native village. However, sceptical that the coronavirus infection may have spread in the household, the Singh family along with other staff, a total of 12 people, took the COVID test.

Milkha Singh's Athletic Career

Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

(Image Credits: PTI)

(Story Inputs: PTI)