Sprinter-turned Music Producer Usain Bolt 'grateful' For Love And Support For His New Song

After achieving everything one can dream of as an athlete, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt is now all set to expand his career as a music producer. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist recently took to social media to acknowledge the love and support he received from his fans for his new single, It’s A Party.

Bolt's new party song

The Olympic champion, on his official Instagram page, recently acknowledged his fans and well-wishers for all the love and support shown by them for his new hit It's A Party.

“Yo so people, It’s A Party is been out yuh understand and mi like di support and love weh we a get so mi just a say continue supporting, continue showing us, love. NJ watch mi DJ, play the tune, play the tune! (sic)”, said Usain Bolt in a video posted by him on Instagram, after which he and 'NJ' Walker, who is Bolt's manager performed the song (a short performance of more than 30 seconds.)

Not Usain Bolt's first album

Usain Bolt's It’s A Party released by the legendary athlete's record label, A-Team Lifestyle on 9 July, this year is not Bolt's first music album. He had released his first project as a producer, Usain Bolt presents Olympe Rosé riddim, in 2019.

Usain Bolt's legacy

Usain Bolt is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time. He is a world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100 metres relay.

An eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Bolt is the only sprinter to win the Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympic Games (2008, 2012 and 2016). He also won two 4x100 relay gold medals and gained worldwide fame for his double sprint victory in world record times at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which made him the first person to hold both records since fully automatic time became mandatory.

Bolt improved upon his second 100m world record of 9.69 with 9.58 seconds in 2009, the biggest improvement since the start of electronic timing. He has twice broken the 200 metres world record, setting 19.30 in 2008 and 19.19 in 2009. He has helped Jamaica to three 4X100 metres relay world records, with the current record being 36.84 seconds set in 2012.