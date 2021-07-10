Srihari Nataraj Speaks On Preparation & Challenges During Lockdown Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

The young and promising swimmer Srihari Nataraj spoke exclusively to Republic TV on his preparation ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 20-year-old succeeded in securing the Tokyo Olympics qualification last month and the youngster will now be eyeing a podium finish in the quadrennial tournament.

Just days before the mega event, Srihari Nataraj has spoken about the challenges and preparations and has also explained how he is looking to make the most of his opportunities.

Srihari Nataraj on competing in Tokyo Olympics

"Yeah! That was a very very close call. It was the last opportunity I had to qualify. I missed the qualification by 0.05 in the event and we requested for another trial. It was the last date of the qualification period. It was a little stressful but I usually don't take stress. So, I think I handled it pretty well and I was very excited once it got done. I wasn't anxious anymore. I was happy that I got it and I was excited", said Srihari Nataraj while speaking to News Anchor Amita Wadhwa during a Republic Media Network exclusive.

"It was down the wire, it was dramatic at the end. Although I got it done, it was a dramatic finish, the qualification. Everyone was really excited- my family, my coaches, my teammates everyone was really excited. It was a crazy few days after the meet for me. Everyone was just really happy and a lot of them got really emotional", he added.

At the same time, the emerging swimmer also opened up on the challenges of keeping himself active during the lockdown.

"The lockdown was the first that I have had in a decade and yeah, it was very hard, I did work out at home but like you said, nothing could replace the pool. I did lose lot of conditioning, fitness, put on some fat, lost some muscle, and, it took some time to get back and getting injured right after the lockdown did not help. I went to Dubai, within a week I was injured. There was an overload and my shoulder soured for about four weeks. Yeah, it was a little difficult getting back from the lockdown. We missed six months so that's a big step back. Even this year, just before going to Serbia, I was out of the pool for 10 days. Just before going to Uzbekistan, three days before going to Uzbekistan, there was a lockdown. Luckily, it was just for 2-3 days. But, things like that not only affect physically but also affect mentally but I think I handled that part quite well", Srihari Nataraj further added.