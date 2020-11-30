SS Vs PHI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National Football League Game Preview

The Seattle Seahawks are all set to go up against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 of the National Football League (NFL) 2020-21 season. The SS vs PHI match is scheduled to begin at 6:45 AM IST from the Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania on December 1. Here is our SS vs PHI Dream11 prediction, SS vs PHI Dream11 team and SS vs PHI Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick Calls Out NFL For Denying Him Employment, Pairs It With Workout Montage

SS vs PHI Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the third place in their National Football Conference, NFC East Group. They have won just three of their ten games in the series so far, lost six and tied one game. They are coming into this match on a two-match losing streak, having lost their last two games, 17-27 against the New York Giants and 17-22 against the Cleaveland Browns. The Eagles have a 2-2 record at home this season and will hope to tilt the numbers in their favour with this match.

The Seattle Seahawks have had a vastly contrasting run at the NFL so far. The NFC West table-toppers have won seven out of ten games at the series, losing only three matches. They are the only team in the NFC to have maintained a perfect record at home this season but have a 2-3 record in away games. The Seahawks will be coming into this game off of a 28-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Also Read | Aaron Rodgers Becomes 11th Player In NFL History To Throw For 50,000 Yards

SS vs PHI playing 11 prediction

Seattle Seahawks predicted playing XI - Russell Wilson, Carlos Hyde, Chris Carson, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Phillip Dorsett, Bobby Wanger, Jacob Hollister, Nick Bellore, Patrick Carr, David Moore

Philadelphia Eagles predicted playing XI - Miles Sanders, Boston Seott, Travis Fulgham, Gred Ward, Richard Rodgers, Davion Taylor, Nathan Gerry, Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson, Rodney McLeod, Jason Huntley

SS vs PHI Key Players

Seattle Seahawks - Russell Wilson, Carlos Hyde, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Bobby Wanger

Philadelphia Eagles - Miles Sanders, Boston Seott, Richard Rodgers, Davion Taylor, Nathan Gerry

Also Read | Rams CB McGhee Suspended 2 Games For Violating NFL Policy

SS vs PHI Dream11 team

Quarterback: Russell Wilson

Running Back: Carlos Hyde, Miles Sanders

Wide Receiver: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Phillip Dorsett

Tight End: Richard Rodgers, Jacob Hollister

Defence: Bobby Wanger, Davion Taylor, Nathan Gerry

SS vs PHI Dream11 prediction

According to our SS vs PHI match prediction, the Seattle Seahawks will win this match.

Note: The SS vs PHI Dream11 prediction and SS vs PHI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SS vs PHI Dream11 team and SS vs PHI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Browns Coach Callie Brownson Makes History, Becomes 1st Woman To Coach NFL Position Group

Image Credits: Seahawks Twitter