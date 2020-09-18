"A Lot Of Riders Are Really Fast"; Stakes Raised At Misano World Circuit

After the San Marino GP and a positive Tuesday test for most, the riders in the Gran Premio TISSOT dell' Emilia Romagna e Della Riviera di Rimini is expecting another hugely competitive weekend at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. New Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) was joined by Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), San Marino race winner Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT), Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing), and AleixEspargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) to preview the weekend.

Most of the riders were back on track Tuesday for an important test day and many seemed to have found improvements. Dovizioso, who finished P7 last weekend, may have the Championship lead but so far, 2020 hasn’t been an easy ride. During the test, the Italian said he was much happier with the feeling on his GP20 and goes into the Emilia Romagna GP more confident, but is wary that after the first Misano race and test, there will be a lot of fast riders this weekend.

“Yes, the championship is crazy. A lot of up and down for everybody, which is why we are very close. I’m happy to be in this position at this moment of the championship, but for sure we have to make a step to be able to fight. I’m really happy about Tuesday’s test, we had two targets and we achieved those two targets. I’m really happy about that, my speed was really good. A lot of riders did a really good pace," he said.

Third place finisher Mir admitted that he’s “made a good step with my confidence on the bike” from last weekend, with the Spaniard adding: “It is a good improvement and I am happy with the test so let’s see if this can give us more in the early laps of the race and maybe the qualifying.”

Rossi fell victim to a classy Mir maneuver on the last lap of Sunday’s race, with The Doctor expecting the competition to be even closer when they attack the Misano circuit again on Sunday afternoon. Bagnaia comes into the second Misano weekend in better shape than he did seven days ago. A second-place finish was made to look like a relatively simple task by the Italian last Sunday, and he goes into the next race knowing he can complete it without any serious issues with his leg injury. With most of the riders heading into the Emilia Romagna GP either with the same feelings as they did last weekend or better ones, it's bubbling up nicely to be another unpredictable three days on the Riviera di Rimini.

All the action from the Gran Premio TISSOT dell' Emilia Romagna e Della Riviera di Rimini will be LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD with the qualifying race on September 19, 2020, (Saturday) from 4:00 PM IST followed by the final race on September 20, 2020, (Sunday) from 2:15 PM IST. Both the qualifying and the main race can also be streamed LIVE on Discovery Plus application from 4:50 PM IST on Saturday and 3:30 PM IST on Sunday respectively.

