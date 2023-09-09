Stallings, Sánchez Homer In Marlins’ 3-2 Victory Over Phillies

Jacob Stallings hit a two-run home run, Jesús Sánchez also went deep and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Friday night to open a three-game series.

Bryan De La Cruz added a pair of hits for Miami, a half-game behind Arizona for the third and final wild-card spot in the National League. The Marlins have won seven of eight.

Trea Turner returned from a two-game absence on the paternity list to homer for the Phillies. Defending NL champion Philadelphia (77-63) is in first place in the wild-card race, two games in front of the Cubs (76-66) and four games clear of Arizona (74-68). Miami (73-68) is just behind the Diamondbacks.

David Robertson (5-6) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the victory, and Tanner Scott tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save in nine tries.

The Marlins dug out of a 2-0 hole, tying it in the sixth on Sánchez’s two-out, two-run pinch homer off Seranthony Domínguez. The 414-foot drive came on a 2-2, 91 mph slider. Miami went ahead in the seventh on Stallings’ leadoff home run to left against lefty Matt Strahm (8-4).

Turner returned to Philadelphia’s lineup a day after he and his wife, Kristen, announced the birth of their second child, Tatum. He clubbed the third pitch he saw off Marlins starter Eury Pérez over the fence in left to extend his hitting streak to 16 games and his RBIs streak to 10.

The Phillies took a 2-0 lead in the third on Bryce Harper’s RBI single to center that scored Turner, who had singled and stole second.

Philadelphia threatened in the seventh against two Marlins relievers, but Steven Okert fanned Turner with runners on first and second before Andrew Nardi induced Nick Castellanos into an inning-ending groundout with the bases loaded.