Star Boxer Floyd Mayweather Makes Odd Request On Rule Change Mid-fight Against Don Moore

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather clashed in an exhibition boxing round against former boxer Don Moore at the Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. The exhibition bout headlined the pay-per-view (PPV) title 'The Showcase in the Skies of Dubai'. While the match anticipated bout ended in a no-contest, the eight-round bout was one-sided traffic as the former champion beat up his former training partner.

Alongside the boxing action, the match featured many interesting moments also including a moment when he made a request for rule changes, mid-way during the match. He was asked to extend the length of the rounds in the middle of the exhibition fight. This was the third exhibition match that Mayweather fought in, following his retirement from professional boxing with a 50-0 win/loss record in 2017.

'Will bring another fightback to the UAE this year,' says Floyd Mayweather

As reported by Mirror, following the bout, Mayweather said, “I would like to thank everybody in the UAE, the media, and everybody who covered this fight. This is one of the best countries in the world. Don Moore is still undefeated, we are both still undefeated. I will bring another fightback to the UAE this year. It's a secret. I don't want to let the cat out the bag right now but we have an opponent, and I choose the UAE."

More details about Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore PPV

The 45-year-old Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing back in August 2017, following his 10th-round TKO of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, which took his professional record to 50-0. Alongside the Mayweather vs Moore bout, UFC legend Anderson Silva also clashed against Brazilian MMA fighter Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout. The match card also featured Badou Jack going against Hany Atiyo, while Delfine Persoon fought Elhem Mekhaled.

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore - full results

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore ended in a no-contest

Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado ended in a no-contest

Delfine Persoon defeated Elhem Mekhaled via unanimous decision (97-94, 97-93, 96-94)

Badou Jack defeated Hany Atiyo via knockout at 0:46 of Round 1

(Image: @sportzstewcom/@jasoneg33/Twitter)