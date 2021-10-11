Star Quarterback Josh Allen Insanely Leaps Over Defender For A First-down Run: Watch

Star quarterback Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Josh Allen finished with 315 yards through the air, and Micah Hyde returned a rare interception of Patrick Mahomes 26 yards for another score, as the Bills (4-1) beat the turnover-prone Chiefs (2-3) for only the second time in their last seven meetings.

However, things were not that easy for the Chiefs as they found themselves in a spot of bother when two of their players struggled midway during the game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a knee injury when the game was in progress whereas, Travis Kelce later left the field after taking a huge hit from Bills safety Micah Hyde. The two-time defending AFC champions seemed to have lost the plot and never really recovered from the setbacks as they ended up on the losing side.

The Kansas City Chiefs only had a seven-point deficit to reduce after holding the Buffalo Bills to a field goal as the home team succeeded in a fourth-and-5 play from Buffalo's 32 with just two minutes left in the first half. Nonetheless, they ended up losing the momentum due to Patrick Mahomes' inconsistency as the visiting team capitalised on the opportunity and scored in two plays.

Josh Allen launched a 53-yard touchdown to Knox and that arguably was the turning point of the match as it helped the Buffalo Bills take a 24-10 lead just moments before the break and the Chiefs played the catchup game for the remainder of the game.

