Conor McGregor Eyes The NMF Belt Which Stephen Thompson Just Won

There is a brand new NMF in UFC and the title has already got some worthy contenders fighting for it. The mega-fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal sparked the idea of launching the one-time belt BMF (Baddest M*****) into the promotion. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani handed over the NMF belt (Nicest M*****) to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in the latest episode of The Helwani Show.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Reacts To Kamaru Usman's Title Defense Against Colby Covington At UFC 245

UFC: All about the NMF belt

UFC President Dana White said that the BMF belt is going to be a one-time thing. The winner (Jorge Masvidal) of the title won’t enjoy the privilege of defending it. Well, it seems like the empty ‘BMF’ space has found its perfect replacement through ‘NMF’ (Nicest MF). On the Monday Night segment, Ariel Helwani handed over the ‘NMF’ belt to Stephen Thompson.

Stephen Thompson arrived as a guest of the show and to everyone’s surprise, Ariel Helwani handed him the NMF belt. It looked pretty similar to the BMF title. 'Wonderboy' is one of the nicest fighters on the roster. He tries to keep ‘bad-blood’ away from his fights and the NMF belt came as an accomplishment for that. “I have something very exciting for you here,” said Ariel Helwani before surprising us with the brand new NMF belt for Stephen Thompson

When you're the Nicest MFer in the game, there's only one way to commemorate it. @arielhelwani presented @WonderboyMMA with the NMF belt 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Qjfk9WzukX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Dana White Justifies Why Conor McGregor Deserves A Title Shot If He Beats Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor could not afford to miss out on the opportunity to deliver his reaction. No wonder, he challenged Stephen Thompson for the belt in 2020. The former double champion posted a cheeky tweet. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s tweet.

That belt is mine in 2020 motherbuddies! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 16, 2019

It did not take too long for Stephen Thompson to respond. The ‘Wonderboy’ is happy with the idea and he is eager to fight Conor McGregor in 2020. The ‘Wonderboy’ took it out on Instagram and agreed to face Conor McGregor inside the octagon. Take a look at Stephen Thompson’s post.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Once Predicted His UFC Journey By Calling Himself The Future Of MMA

Also Read | Conor McGregor Is A Scary Dude When He's Hungry, Dedicated And Motivated, Says Owen Roddy