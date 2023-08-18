Sterling Vs O'Malley: UFC 292 Live Streaming, Full Match Card, Date, Time, Venue & More

UFC 292 is the huge pay-per-view scheduled for the weekend. As always it is a staked-up fight card, with Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley headlining the event. The Bantamweight title will be on the line in the main event. In the co-main, Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos will square off for the UFC Strawweight Championship.

3 things you need to know

UFC 292 will take place this Saturday, August 19, 2023 (In India-August 19)

Aljamain Sterling will take on Sean O'Malley at the event

In the co-main, Zhang Weili will be up against Amanda Lemos

UFC 292 Full Fight Card

Main card

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight title)

Zhang Weili (C) vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight title)

Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares (middleweight)

Prelims

Da’mon Blackshear vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)

Early prelims

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)

When is UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley scheduled to begin?

UFC 292 would kick off with the Early Prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 18, 2023, while the prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET. The main card is slated to begin at 10 pm ET/7 pm ET. In India, the early prelims will begin at 3:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, August 19, 2023, followed by the Prelims at 5:30 a.m. IST and the main card at 7:30 a.m. IST.

How to watch UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley in India?

MMA fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Sterling vs O'Malley, UFC 292 PPV on Sony LIV. Fans can also tune into the live telecast on Sony Sports Network on their televisions.

How to watch UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley at UFC 290 in US?

In the US, UFC fans can tune in to ESPN+ to enjoy live action from Sterling vs O'Malley UFC 292.

How to watch UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley at UFC 290 in UK?

UFC fans in the UK can watch the UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley on BT Sport.