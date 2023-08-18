Sterling Vs O'Malley: UFC 292 Live Streaming, Full Match Card, Date, Time, Venue & More

Quick links:
Sterling vs O'Malley to take place at UFC 292 (Image: UFC/X)
UFC 292 is the huge pay-per-view scheduled for the weekend. As always it is a staked-up fight card, with Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley headlining the event. The Bantamweight title will be on the line in the main event. In the co-main, Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos will square off for the UFC Strawweight Championship.
Also Read | 'I talked to Conor yesterday': UFC president Dana White confirms McGregor's next opponent
Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)
Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)
Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)
Also Read | The Rock stuns Themba Gorimbo, shares touching moment after MMA fighter's maiden UFC win
UFC 292 would kick off with the Early Prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 18, 2023, while the prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET. The main card is slated to begin at 10 pm ET/7 pm ET. In India, the early prelims will begin at 3:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, August 19, 2023, followed by the Prelims at 5:30 a.m. IST and the main card at 7:30 a.m. IST.
MMA fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Sterling vs O'Malley, UFC 292 PPV on Sony LIV. Fans can also tune into the live telecast on Sony Sports Network on their televisions.
Also Read | Why UFC hasn't been able to build another Conor McGregor?
In the US, UFC fans can tune in to ESPN+ to enjoy live action from Sterling vs O'Malley UFC 292.
UFC fans in the UK can watch the UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley on BT Sport.