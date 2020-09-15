Steve Cohen Trumps Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez To Buy NY Mets In $2.5 Billion Deal

Hedge fund tycoon Steve Cohen reached an agreement on Monday to purchase the majority ownership of Major League Baseball franchise New York Mets from current owners, the Wilpon and Katz families. The Mets noted the sale is now subject to the approval of MLB club owners, which requires at least 23 of the 30 owners to be on board for the transaction to be successfully completed.

Sterling Partners sign agreement with Steve Cohen. #Mets pic.twitter.com/ogzUcLFkeQ — New York Mets (@Mets) September 14, 2020

Steve Cohen, CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management, has been the minority owner of the Mets since 2012. He bought an 8% limited partnership stake for $40 million in 2012. Cohen entered negotiations to acquire a majority stake in the Mets last year. He agreed to a deal that would have seen him purchase 80% stake in the franchise in a deal that valued the Mets at $2.6 billion.

However, the deal fell apart after Jeff Wilpon, the current COO, wanted to serve in his office for another five years, instead of accepting an honorary role. Per reports, the negotiations also hit a roadblock over the inclusion of cable network SportsNet New York (SNY) in the deal.

Since the previous deal fell through in February this year, Cohen had reportedly been in on-and-off discussions with the owners regarding a sale. Cohen was not the only interested party in the Mets. Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez led a consortium that was also in the running to acquire the MLB franchise. Cohen was, however, the highest bidder and discussions over Cohen's takeover picked steam since late August. According to reports, Cohen will now own 80 to 95% stake in the Mets, in a deal ranging between $2.4-$2.5 billion.

Steve Cohen to improve Mets' fortunes on the pitch?

If approved, Cohen, who has an estimated net worth of $14.1 billion, will become the richest owner of an MLB franchise, beating Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner ($4.8 billion) to the top spot. Mets fans should be delighted with the news of Cohen becoming the new majority owner of the ball club. The Wilpons never really managed to get the fans on board, with the team generally struggling for results.

Since 2011, the Mets ended the season with a winning record only three times and reached the playoffs only twice. 2015 was a good year for the Mets where they finished the season with a 90-72 record and ended by reaching the World Series finals. They were beaten by the Kansas City Royals, 4-1.

Currently, the Mets are fourth in NL East with a losing record of 21-26. They will play Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series, starting Tuesday.

(Image Credits: Mets Twitter Handle)