Stewards Dismiss Aston Martin's Appeal Against Vettel's Disqualification From Hungarian GP

Image Credits: Formula 1 Official Website
Four-time Drivers' Championship winner Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix after an FIA technical delegate could not extract a sufficient fuel sample from his race car. Vettel had finished the race in second place, but due to a disqualification, he will not get any points. As a result, Aston Martin's F1 team immediately confirmed their intention to appeal against his disqualification however after a hearing on Monday where the F1 stewards heard from team boss Otmar Szafnauer, Chief Technical Officer Andrew Green, and Sporting Director Andy Stevenson and their appeal was dismissed.
This is why the officials dismissed the request for a right of review which means that Vettel's penalty still applies pending further appeals from Aston Martin who have said they are still considering it.
“Sebastian drove brilliantly in Hungary and we are pleased to have been given the opportunity to show significant new evidence that we discovered since the race," said Otmar.
"We felt that the evidence we presented was relevant and demonstrated to the FIA that he should have been reinstated following his disqualification.
"Unfortunately, the FIA took a different view and, despite the fact that that the accuracy of our new evidence was not contested, Sebastian’s disqualification has been upheld on the basis that the new evidence was not deemed ‘relevant’. That is disappointing, and we will now consider our position in respect of the full appeal process.”