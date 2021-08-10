Stewards Dismiss Aston Martin's Appeal Against Vettel's Disqualification From Hungarian GP

Four-time Drivers' Championship winner Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix after an FIA technical delegate could not extract a sufficient fuel sample from his race car. Vettel had finished the race in second place, but due to a disqualification, he will not get any points. As a result, Aston Martin's F1 team immediately confirmed their intention to appeal against his disqualification however after a hearing on Monday where the F1 stewards heard from team boss Otmar Szafnauer, Chief Technical Officer Andrew Green, and Sporting Director Andy Stevenson and their appeal was dismissed.

Hearing after Hungary GP fiasco

After the hearing, FIA revealed that Aston Martin had discovered that a faulty fuel pump meant a "significant amount of fuel was inadvertently discharged from the fuel cell of Car 5" meaning FIA personnel could only extract 0.3 litres. This was accepted as 'new evidence' but in their decision document, the stewards said it was irrelevant why there was less than 1.0 litres of fuel in the car - writing that in order to secure a right of review, "Aston Martin would have had to present facts that actually more than 1 litre of fuel was remaining. The explanation why this requirement could not be met is not relevant to the decision as to whether a breach of the regulations has occurred."

This is why the officials dismissed the request for a right of review which means that Vettel's penalty still applies pending further appeals from Aston Martin who have said they are still considering it.

What the Aston Martin team had to say?

“Sebastian drove brilliantly in Hungary and we are pleased to have been given the opportunity to show significant new evidence that we discovered since the race," said Otmar.

"We felt that the evidence we presented was relevant and demonstrated to the FIA that he should have been reinstated following his disqualification.

"Unfortunately, the FIA took a different view and, despite the fact that that the accuracy of our new evidence was not contested, Sebastian’s disqualification has been upheld on the basis that the new evidence was not deemed ‘relevant’. That is disappointing, and we will now consider our position in respect of the full appeal process.”

(Image Credits: Formula 1 Official Website)