'Still Processing': Neeraj Chopra's First Social Media Post After Winning Gold At Olympics

A day after creating history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday put up his first post on social media. Sharing a picture of himself at the top of the podium with a gold medal adorning his neck, the Olympian highlighted that he was 'still processing the feeling' of his achievement. He credited his 'reaching the stage' to the continuous support and blessing of Indians, and thanked them for the same. He concluded his post by reiterating, "This feeling will last with me forever."

Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage.

This moment will live with me forever 🙏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BawhZTk9Kk — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 8, 2021

The 23-year-old had topped the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m, and in the final, outdid himself with a throw of 87.58m, winning India's first gold at the Tokyo Olympics. This is also the country's first gold in athletics in the mega carnival of sports in 100 years of its history.

Neeraj Chopra's journey

Neeraj first came into prominence with his performance at the World U-20 Championship, Poland, where he set a new Junior World Record with a throw of 86.48m. Thereafter, he won gold medals in Asian Championship 2017 with a throw of 85.23 m, and Commonwealth Games 2018 with a throw of 86.47m. The next edition of the Asian Games was also his as he won a gold medal with a throw of 88.06m. His personal best was 87.43m in the Doha leg of Diamond League 2018.

Neeraj, who happens to be a Subedar in the Indian Army, was selected for training at Mission Olympics Wing and Army Sports Institute, Pune. Mission Olympics Wing, a premier initiative by the Indian Army to identify and train elite sportsmen in eleven selected disciplines at five Mission Olympics Nodes to excel in various national and international competitions.

Neeraj's final bout for Gold

In the match on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself. In the first round, he broke his qualification record and his throw was 87.03 m, the second throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, the first two throws of Chopra were foul and the final throw was around 84m.

However, as none of the competitors were able to come close to the 87.58 m-mark, Neeraj was awarded the gold medal.